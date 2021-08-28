Cougs might be deeper, but they need to prove it

If you consider the entire preseason roster, Washington State receivers have combined for 247 catches for the Cougars.
If you consider only the ones who were full participants in preseason camp this year, that number is 4.
In other words, yes, the Cougars think they’re far deeper and more versatile at those positions, but they still need to prove it on the field.
One big reason for that disparity in catches is the season-ending ACL injury that veteran slotback Renard Bell suffered during the summer.
Another reason is the unspecified issues that kept Travell Harris out of active drills all camp and later sidelined Calvin Jackson Jr. as well. Those two are expected to play in the season opener Sept. 4 at home against Utah State, but meanwhile the WSU receiver corps has looked strangely unfamiliar in practice.
But taller. That’s the best news.
During the Cougars’ four-game 2020 season, their not very towering outside receivers combined for only 24 of the team’s 113 catches. And although height at those spots probably is less important in Nick Rolovich’s run-and-shoot than it was in Mike Leach’s Air Raid, the Cougs still became increasingly one-dimensional while overrelying on slotbacks Bell (33 receptions) and Harris (29).
Now, they’ve got players like CJ Moore, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior transfer from Oklahoma State, and De’Zhaun Stribling, a 6-2, 202-pound true freshman from Hawaii. Those two might start at the X and Z positions, respectively, and Stribling has been one of the revelations of camp.
“He worked his way to that position,” said Rolovich, heading into his second year as Wazzu coach. “He’s been consistent, he’s got a high level of effort, he comes to practice with a purpose every day.”
The Cougs also have been getting increased mojo from sophomore Donovan Ollie (6-3, 210), who was held to one catch last year but is challenging Moore for a starter’s role.
“He’s had a really good camp,” Rolovich said about midway through. “He has really — it’s hard to say mastered until we go on the field and he does it in a game. But he’s got a high level of comfort in the offense, is able to have communication about some of the details, and he brings back questions that are good questions.”
The tallest target of all is junior Brandon Gray (6-5, 195), who has shown flashes for three years but has battled injuries. Also in the mix on the outside is junior Mitchell Quinn (5-11, 173).
In the slot, the Cougars should look more dynamic with the return of Harris (5-9, 185), a quick and silky senior with 105 career catches, and Jackson (5-10, 194), who is moving from outside receiver to slotback as a senior.
The likely backups at the slot are sophomore Joey Hobert (5-11, 184), the son of former Washington quarterback Billy Joe Hobert, and junior Lincoln Victor, who followed Rolovich from the University of Hawaii and draws lavish praise from the coach. Also productive has been junior transfer Drake Owen (5-10, 189).
If nothing else, the spate of unfamiliar faces means young players are getting lots of pointers from their elders. It’s not as if Bell and Harris, for example, are home playing video games during practice.
“I like the development of depth at the receiver position,” Rolovich said. “One of our older coaches that came out to see us said, ‘I can see your old guys coaching up your young guys. And that’s a good sign.’”
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.