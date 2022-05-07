PULLMAN — Heading into its series against Utah Valley, the Washington State baseball team had two goals it wants to accomplish before the fast-approaching end to the season: improve its record to .500 and qualify for the eight-team Pac-12 tournament.
The latter is on hold until the Cougs return to conference play next week, but they got one step closer to the former after topping the Wolverines 9-3 on Friday at Bailey-Brayton Field.
WSU (20-23) turned its nine hits into nine runs, scored in five consecutive innings and overcame a slow first in its rout of the Western Athletic Conference Wolverines (16-29).
“We’re fighting for our lives to make the tournament, but we also got a really big goal right now (after) the hole we dug (early in the season): We’ve got a chance to have a winning season right now,” WSU coach Brian Green said. “If we can handle this weekend, you go into next week down a game from .500.
“So that’s what’s motivating us to flip our season around and get a winning year.”
Utah Valley looked the part of upset-maker early in the game, going up 2-0 in the first on Spencer Olsen’s two-run double to center field.
But starting pitcher Cole McMillan and the WSU hitters settled in after that. WSU scored at least one run in the next five innings and McMillan (4-4) held the Wolverines off the scoreboard until he was pulled in the seventh.
The sophomore left-hander struck out eight batters and earned the win despite struggling with his fastball.
“It’s easy to feel comfortable when you’re having success early and when you’re not, it’s kinda just getting my feet down, staying grounded and kinda just (throwing) one pitch at a time,” McMillan said. “I really started feeling good in the fourth. Before that, it’s just execute.”
The Cougars took advantage of a handful of wild pitches by UVU starter Devin Smith to get around the bases and score some runs.
After hitting a double in the third inning, Jacob McKeon advanced to third on a wild pitch, then scored the go-ahead run on another pitch in the dirt to make it 3-2 Cougs.
WSU added three more runs in the fourth, the first courtesy of Kyle Russell’s double to the right-center field wall that scored Nate Swarts.
Kodie Kolden dropped a ball into right field to score Collin Montez, and Bryce Matthews’ sacrifice fly to right field brought home Russell for the other two runs.
Russell, WSU’s No. 9 hitter, was 2-of-3 with two runs, an RBI, a double and a 10-pitch walk that led to a run.
“I think we’ve been playing really good baseball lately,” Russell said. “Especially at bat, we’ve been barreling balls and keeping our approach throughout every game.”
The Cougs also earned two hits each from Kolden (2-of-5, run, RBI), McKeon (2-of-3, run) and Justin Van De Brake (2-of-4, solo home run).
For UVU, Trey Cutchen hit a solo no-doubt home run in the seventh and scored two of his team’s three runs. Smith (1-4) earned the loss.
The three-game series continues at 2:05 p.m. today here.
“Really happy with the pitching, really happy with the defense, thought we ran the bases really aggressive tonight,” Green said. “Thought we just played a really good baseball game today.”
Utah Valley 200 000 100—3 7 1
Washington St. 021 312 00x—9 9 0
Smith, Zeleny (4), Sanchez (6), Yocum (8) and Sims. McMillan, Farland (7), Grillo (9) and Meyer. W—McMillan. L—Smith.
Utah Valley hits — Moralez 2, Olsen 2 (2B), Cutchen (HR), Coburn Broussard.
Washington State hits — Kolden 2, McKeon 2 (2B), Van De Brake 2 (HR), Russell 2 (2B), Montez.
