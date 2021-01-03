It was far from the worst outcome for a young Washington State men’s basketball team in its first major measuring-stick game of the season.
The Cougars were down four players because of COVID-19 protocols, and their two starting posts fouled out down the stretch. But they still had ample opportunities to pull out a win and stay unbeaten against favored Pac-12 foe Arizona on Saturday at Beasley Coliseum.
A signature victory wasn’t meant to be, as short-handed WSU was plagued by late misses at the foul line in an 86-82 double-overtime loss to the Wildcats, who’ve come out on top in 16 of the last 17 meetings between the two.
“We were good enough to win that game,” point guard Isaac Bonton said. “We put ourselves in a position to win. It’s tough.”
Arizona’s Terrell Brown Jr. banked in a go-ahead 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the second extra period. The Cougs (8-1, 1-1), who were in front for 28 and a half minutes of the teeter-totter contest, were fouled and had to settle for free-throw attempts, which weren’t enough.
Wazzu shot 19-for-37 from the charity stripe, including a 5-of-15 mark in the added time.
“Hat tip to them. They hung in there, made some plays and we had a great opportunity,” Wazzu coach Kyle Smith said. “If we could just do our job at the foul line, we should’ve gotten out of there with the win. ...
“It cost us one tonight, for sure.”
Bonton, who’d steered the ship for much of the second half, missed a good look from distance at the buzzer of the first overtime.
Standout freshman forward Efe Abogidi knotted things up with 23 seconds remaining in regulation with a turnaround flip-in underneath. The Wildcats (9-1, 3-1) held the ball too long and couldn’t get an attempt off.
Abogidi fouled out early in the first overtime. Fellow freshman post Dishon Jackson did the same midway through the second half.
“I thought he was the best player on the floor,” Smith said of Jackson, who earned his first start and finished with seven points — including a rim-rattling, poster dunk early on — and six boards. “It’s unfortunate he got in foul trouble. He was really impactful out there. Hopefully that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”
Wazzu was without 7-footer Volodymyr Markovetskyy, 6-10 Brandton Chatfield, forward DJ Rodman and guard Ryan Rapp.
The Cougars returned forward Tony Miller after he missed seven games with an injury, but their bench got incredibly short in crunch time — their available bigs, in particular.
In double overtime, they were forced to put in freshman forward Carlos Rosario, who hadn’t played this season.
UA, the No. 1 rebounding team in the Pac-12, still was challenged on that end, winning the glass by a margin of only 53-47.
WSU controlled the pace of play, was solid as usual on the defensive end and actually appeared to have the edge in the paint in a chippy, physical first half. It led by as many as seven points after 10 minutes, when Bonton knocked down a smooth, step-back 3.
“A lot of people are gonna pat you on the back for the effort. No doubt, we had good effort, but you can’t fall prey to moral victories,” said Smith, relaying what he told his Cougs after the game. “I just said, ‘Turn the page.’”
Both teams were sluggish offensively throughout the night, struggling to get their field-goal percentages above 30 until deep into the second period.
WSU went 28-for-69 from the floor and Arizona finished 28-for-75. The Cougs shot 25 percent from 3-point land, and the Wildcats 22.7 percent.
Both teams went into the break shooting about 27 percent overall.
The opponents were tagged with a combined 51 fouls. UA went 25-for-32 from the stripe.
The Wildcats scored 16 second-chance points on 15 offensive rebounds, while WSU only mustered seven points on 14.
Bonton and Noah Williams scored 15 and 10 points in the second, respectively.
The Northwest duo caught fire, sparking a surge that put the Cougars up six points four minutes into the period, but the Wildcats kept responding as they found their legs in transition, and capitalized on free throws and takeaways.
“We went up 39-33, then gave it right back,” Smith said. “We were playing the right way.”
In all, the lead changed hands 17 times.
Bonton totaled 25 points on 10-for-23 from the floor, and Williams had 16 on 7-for-14.
Abogidi added 12 points, eight rebounds and three high-flying, highlight-reel blocks. Andrej Jakimovski tacked on 14 points and eight rebounds, and netted a pair of clutch 3s — one to put his team in front with two minutes left in regulation, and another early in double OT.
The Wildcats were paced by penetrating guard Bennedict Mathurin’s 24 points and 11 rebounds. James Akinjo scored 18, and 6-11 forward Azuolas Tubelis, a force after halftime, chipped in 12.
Despite the result, a limited Wazzu team’s competitiveness in its toughest challenge of the season thus far bodes well for its future.
“Tonight was a great college basketball game — just two teams competing really hard,” Smith said. “Obviously, there’s room for growth. But I’m proud of the guys for how they competed being short-handed.”
ARIZONA (9-1)
J.Brown 1-5 3-4 5, A.Tubelis 5-11 2-4 12, Akinjo 7-18 3-4 18, Baker 1-14 4-4 6, Terry 0-0 1-2 1, T.Brown 5-13 3-4 15, Mathurin 8-12 6-7 24, Koloko 0-1 2-2 2, Lee 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 28-75 25-32 86.
WASHINGTON ST. (8-1)
Jakimovski 5-9 1-2 15, Abogidi 2-7 8-9 12, Jackson 3-5 1-3 7, Bonton 10-23 2-5 25, Williams 7-14 2-6 16, Miller 0-6 4-8 4, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-2 1-2 1, Kunc 0-2 0-0 0, Bamba 1-1 0-0 2, Rosario 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 28-69 19-37 82.
Halftime_Arizona 29-27. 3-Point Goals_Arizona 5-22 (Mathurin 2-3, T.Brown 2-4, Akinjo 1-6, Baker 0-9), Washington St. 7-28 (Jakimovski 4-6, Bonton 3-11, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-1, Kunc 0-1, Abogidi 0-2, Miller 0-2, Williams 0-5). Fouled Out_Koloko, Lee, Abogidi, Jackson. Rebounds_Arizona 49 (Mathurin 11), Washington St. 45 (Jakimovski, Abogidi 8). Assists_Arizona 12 (Akinjo 6), Washington St. 11 (Bonton 3). Total Fouls_Arizona 29, Washington St. 23.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.