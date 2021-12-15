Official confirmations and denials are in short supply, but it appears the Washington State football team will be missing several members of its 2021 roster, including star running back Max Borghi, when it plays Miami (Fla.) in the Sun Bowl in two weeks.
Newly hired Cougars coach Jake Dickert stayed mum on player opt-outs Tuesday but didn’t deny that Borghi, cornerback Jaylen Watson and offensive tackles Abe Lucas and Liam Ryan will skip the bowl game to prepare for potential NFL opportunities. All are seniors.
Borghi, who shares a WSU record with 41 career touchdowns, confirmed Monday on Twitter that he’s declaring for the NFL draft, declining to exercise a pandemic-related option to repeat his senior season. That presumably means he’ll forgo the bowl, though he didn’t spell that out.
“Blessed is an understatement,” Borghi tweeted. “All I need is an opportunity and I am betting on myself!!! Thank you Cougar Nation for an amazing four years but I am ready for the next big chapter.”
The Cougars probably will be especially thin at offensive line in the Sun Bowl, scheduled for 9 a.m. Pacific on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas. In addition to the apparent losses of Lucas and Ryan, they’ll be without junior guard Cade Beresford, an eight-game starter this year who’s transferring to Boise State. Joining him will be his freshman brother Jack, a Wazzu defensive lineman.
Dickert was asked about the situation at tackle during a news conference after Tuesday’s practice.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to see some young guys,” he said. “We’re just in our preparation — we really started Miami today. We have a lot of periods where we’re just looking at young guys. That’s the best part of getting these 15 practices.”
Unknown is the status of senior center Brian Greene, who has contended with various issues this season. Dickert said he’s been practicing.
The Cougars also will be without safety Daniel Isom, who underwent surgery for a leg injury sustained Nov. 19 against Arizona, Dickert said. He’s been a spectator at practice and will be part of the bowl travel party.
The outlook is rosier at receiver, where senior standouts Travell Harris and Calvin Jackson Jr. are planning to play in El Paso. Harris said Tuesday he’s mulling the idea of capitalizing on his option of playing another season.
“I’m definitely going to play in the bowl game,” he said. “I signed my letter of intent to Washington State to play football, so I’m going to finish it off the right way.”
Dickert, who last week confirmed the hiring of coordinators Eric Morris on offense and Brian Ward on defense, said the Cougars are “still working through” other decisions on his coaching staff, including whether he’ll retain any run-and-shoot adherents on offense. Morris is expected to install a version of the Air Raid.
“Right now it’s just important to get offensive coordinator, offensive line, and get those guys in sync,” Dickert said.
He actually hasn’t announced his choice at offensive line, but it’s assumed to be Clay McGuire, who held that position on Mike Leach’s WSU staff from 2012-17. He’s been on the USC staff the past two years.
