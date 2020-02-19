PULLMAN — Washington State, without its primary ballhandler, looked unsteady and rushed its offense throughout a 70-51 loss Saturday to Southern Cal, which moved the Cougs’ men’s basketball team to 0-6 on the road in Pac-12 games.
This season, Wazzu had only scored less than that twice, and shot worse than that (28 percent) once. The Cougs went 4-of-28 from 3-point range, and at one point, had missed 22 consecutive triples.
Two days before, with much-improved point guard Isaac Bonton at full strength and scoring in bunches, WSU took UCLA to overtime at Pauley Pavilion, but, correspondingly, ran out of gas after Bonton went down with a hip injury early in the extra period.
It’s not so hard to spot a cause-and-effect — Bonton exits, Cougars deflate.
WSU coach Kyle Smith, during his news conference Tuesday, said the junior floor general out of Casper College (Wyo.) is “doubtful” for the game against Cal at 7 p.m. today in Beasley Coliseum. He’s “hopeful” for a return Sunday, when Wazzu (14-12, 5-8) plays host to Stanford.
“He’s feeling better, he’s rehabbing it and he saw the doctors,” Smith said. “It wasn’t diagnosed as (season-ending). ... I don’t know, something with his labrum.”
Smith said the injury doesn’t appear long-term, and Bonton should be able to “get back to 100 percent” at some point during the stretch of WSU’s final five games, the next two of which — the Cougs’ final contests at Beasley Coliseum — being pivotal if the team hopes to boost its postseason resume and carve out a better path at the Pac-12 tournament. As of Tuesday, Wazzu is tied for eighth in the league.
Instead of being at full health, like WSU expected when previously injured guard Marvin Cannon and forward Tony Miller recently returned, the Cougars must scramble to slightly alter their identity.
Bonton, who began his WSU tenure offensively sluggish during the nonconference slate, has blossomed into a second-option scorer and one of the conference’s best in assists. In league games, Bonton is tied for fifth in scoring at 16.6 points per game, and stands third in the Pac-12 with five assists per game. He’s now shooting 39 percent, a near 10 percent jump since nonconference play concluded.
“It really does, it changes considerably,” Smith said of the Cougar offense lacking Bonton. “Part of it is, like, just trying to get (Cannon) and (Miller) to get the rust off, because I’m kinda counting on those guys. Tony ... just finds ways to score out there, and Marvin was really coming on before his (meniscus) injury. I think we need those guys.
“We’ll have to piecemeal it a little more.”
That probably means boosting Australian freshman Ryan Rapp’s minutes at the point. Rapp helped spark a bit of a surge midway through the second half against the Trojans, after which the Cougars had cut it to a manageable 10. But WSU didn’t have the scoring capacity to continue the trend — it went cold again, missed several open looks and was forced to lean almost entirely on CJ Elleby, the Pac-12’s No. 3 scorer (18.7 points per game). He had 22 points, and the Cougs didn’t have enough offense in the end.
“We had a good group out there, it was getting some good looks,” Smith said. “I think Daron (Henson) had four naked looks, and I’ll take that every time. ... It’s hard to overcome 22 straight missed 3s, but I thought there were some good looks in there. We’ll have to put a couple wrinkles in, just ’cause we’re playing a little differently, for sure.”
In the Cougars’ 86-83 overtime loss Thursday to the Bruins, Bonton booked a game-high 23 points on 9-for-22 shooting and added five assists in 40 minutes. He and post Jeff Pollard (20 points), who’s ramped up his 3-point shooting as of late, led the way with Elleby being locked up.
“I think our guys took it a little harder than I even knew,” Smith said of the crushing loss to UCLA, which would’ve marked WSU’s first season sweep of the school in more than 80 years. “Just looking at our faces at halftime, we were playing pretty well. ... Then the end of that half, we put them at the line and it felt like, your emotional tank on the road can run low.
“We’re trying to get our footing the way we’re playing.”
WSU squandered a solid start, came back, but went cold late on Jan. 9 in a 73-66 loss to the Bears in Berkeley. Yet the Cougs, who are 12-3 in Pullman this year, are the favorites — according to KenPom.com — against a Cal team that is 0-7 on the road. The Bears are coming off a tight loss Sunday to Arizona State.
Limiting standout point guard Matt Bradley (17.8 ppg) will be critical, as will be finding a rotation that’ll run smoothly with Bonton gone, and against a “growing” Cal team, Smith noted.
“We came down to UCLA with the mindset that we needed to play better on the road and get one, and we came close,” Smith said. “I’m sure (Cal) coach (Mark) Fox is telling his guys the same thing.”
