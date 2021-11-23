PULLMAN — After leading by as many as 24 points midway through the second half, Washington State held off surging Winthrop 92-86 in a game Monday at Beasley Coliseum.
With the win, the Cougars improved to 5-0. Winthrop, an NCAA tournament team in March, fell to 2-3.
“On our home floor we’d like to do better there, but at the same time I thought it was more of a team in a situation we hadn’t been in,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said of the tense finish. “Every year you go through it and we gotta learn how to play at home and get confident and know what we’re doing.”
Winthrop guard Patrick Good was a menace from the 3-point line, shooting 11-of-19 from long range for a game-high 33 points.
The Cougars received 20 points from guard Michael Flowers, 19 from versatile Noah Williams and 13 from point guard Tyrell Roberts.
The Cougs went 28-of-37 from the free-throw line and shot 13 fewer field goals than Winthrop.
Both teams shot well from the floor — 52 percent for WSU to 46 percent for the Eagles.
WINTHROP (2-3)
Burns 7-14 0-0 14, Claxton 2-5 1-3 5, Anumba 1-5 8-9 11, Buggs 0-1 0-0 0, Corbin 0-2 0-0 0, Good 11-19 0-0 33, Jones 7-11 1-2 19, Talford 2-5 0-0 4, King 0-3 0-0 0, McMahon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 10-14 86.
WASHINGTON ST. (5-0)
Gueye 2-5 2-2 6, Abogidi 2-4 0-0 4, Flowers 5-8 8-11 20, Roberts 3-5 4-4 13, Williams 5-11 7-8 19, Jackson 2-4 3-6 7, Bamba 3-6 1-2 8, Rodman 3-5 3-4 9, Jakimovski 2-2 0-0 6, Koulibaly 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 28-37 92.
Halftime_Washington St. 47-28. 3-Point Goals: Winthrop 16-30 (Good 11-19, Jones 4-5, Anumba 1-2, Claxton 0-1, King 0-1, Corbin 0-2), Washington St. 10-18 (Roberts 3-5, Jakimovski 2-2, Williams 2-2, Flowers 2-4, Bamba 1-2, Gueye 0-1, Rodman 0-2). Fouled Out: Burns, Anumba, Jones. Rebounds: Winthrop 25 (Good 7), Washington St. 34 (Gueye, Jackson 8). Assists: Winthrop 13 (Jones 6), Washington St. 6 (Williams 3). Total Fouls: Winthrop 29, Washington St. 18. A: 2,370 (11,671).
Utah Valley 83, Idaho 45
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — Idaho’s first game since its Battle of the Palouse beatdown didn’t go much better.
Four days after falling by 48 to Washington State at home, the Vandals stumbled to Utah Valley at the SoCal Challenge.
A strong 3-point shooting team in its first two games, the Vandals (1-4) went a dismal 3-of-24 from long range against the Wolverines (4-1).
Utah Valley used a 23-0 run to storm out to a 28-2 lead to open the game. Idaho struggled to close the gap as it shot 19 percent from the field in the first half.
Center Fardaws Aimaq powered the Wolverines with a 14-point, 16-rebound double-double. Guard Connor Harding added 14 points for balanced UVU.
The Vandals were led by guard Trevante Anderson (13 points) as the only player in double figures.
UTAH VALLEY (4-1)
Fuller 5-6 1-2 11, Aimaq 5-10 4-6 14, Darthard 4-11 0-0 8, Harding 6-10 0-0 14, Nield 2-6 2-2 7, Harmon 3-7 4-4 10, Ceaser 2-4 2-2 6, Farrer 3-5 1-1 7, Battle 0-1 0-2 0, Leifson 0-1 0-0 0, McCord 3-7 0-1 6. Totals 33-68 14-20 83.
IDAHO (1-4)
Christensen 1-4 2-2 4, T.Anderson 3-8 6-7 13, Bertain 2-6 0-0 4, Dixon 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-8 1-3 1, Kilgore 2-4 1-2 5, Quinnett 2-6 0-0 6, King 2-7 2-3 6, Salih 1-5 2-2 4, Hanshaw 1-2 0-0 2, Pepple 0-1 0-0 0, McHugh 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-55 14-19 45.
Halftime_Utah Valley 46-21. 3-Point Goals: Utah Valley 3-18 (Harding 2-3, Nield 1-4, Ceaser 0-1, Farrer 0-1, Leifson 0-1, McCord 0-1, Harmon 0-2, Darthard 0-5), Idaho 3-24 (Quinnett 2-4, T.Anderson 1-3, Christensen 0-1, Dixon 0-1, Kilgore 0-1, McHugh 0-1, King 0-2, Salih 0-3, Bertain 0-4, Smith 0-4). Rebounds: Utah Valley 54 (Aimaq 16), Idaho 27 (Christensen 6). Assists: Utah Valley 16 (Nield 5), Idaho 8 (Christensen, Hanshaw 2). Total Fouls: Utah Valley 19, Idaho 22. A: 317 (2,000).
WSU’s Gueye tabbed freshman of the week
Freshman forward Mouhamed Gueye found enough time on WSU’s deep roster to nab freshman of the week honors in the Pac-12 Conference — the first such award since Efe Abogidi took the honors Dec. 27, 2021.
Gueye, a 6-foot-11, 210-pounder from Dakar, Senegal, put together a solid performance last week in wins over UC Santa Barbara (73-65) and at Idaho (109-61) in the Battle of the Palouse.
He totaled 21 points and 15 rebounds across the two wins, shooting 6-of-7 from the field against the Vandals.
On the young season, Gueye is averaging 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while efficiently shooting 57.7 percent from the floor.
BASEBALLL-C’s Nagle named to preseason All-America team
Lewis-Clark State senior outfielder Aidan Nagle was named to the NAIA Preseason Baseball All-America team on Monday.
Nagle had a stellar season in 2021 and was voted All-Cascade Conference. Nagle was second on the team in batting average (.384), slugging percentage (.723), home runs (13) and runs batted in (66).
The fourth-ranked Warriors will begin the 2022 season at the end of January.
CROSS COUNTRYLCSC adds Wessels
The Lewis-Clark State cross country coaching staff has announced the addition of Lewiston High School’s Kobe Wessels to the 2022 roster.
Wessels holds the Bengals’ third-fastest time in school history in the 5K at 15:39. He placed 19th at the state meet and winning the district meet in October.
“He will have no trouble transitioning into what we do here,” LCSC coach Mike Collins said. “Coach (John) Potter has done a great job of developing, him and we will continue that process and have very high hopes for him in the future. We have some very big shoes to fill and I believe Kobe is ready and willing to help fill them.”