COLLEGE BASKETBALL
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Washington State men’s basketball team fell to Arizona State 77-74 in Pac-12 play at the Desert Financial Arena after the Sun Devils’ Remy Martin made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining in overtime Saturday.
The score was knotted at 34 apiece going into halftime, and again at 67 through regulation.
“It seems like we’ve been in overtime a lot,” Wazzu coach Kyle Smith said. “We came out on the short end tonight. Had opportunities at the end of regulation to walk out of here with a win. Overtime was going to be tough without Noah (Williams) after he fouled out. We’re just a little shorthanded. Give those guys credit — they competed hard. We’ll see what we’re made of on Monday afternoon.”
The Cougs (14-12, 7-8) were without leading scorer Isaac Bonton due to an ankle injury, and lost standout Williams to fouls in the last minute of regulation. Williams totaled 15 points and made a team-high six assists on the night, and teammate Aljaz Kunc matched his scoring total at 15. Freshmen TJ Bamba and Dishon Jackson added 14 and 13 respectively, and DJ Rodman had 10 points to round out five double-digit scorers for WSU. Jackson also managed a team-best nine rebounds along with two steals and three blocks, including a crucial deflection of a layup attempt by the Sun Devils’ Kimani Lawrence to help the Cougs force overtime.
Martin, who Smith called “a heck of a player,” led all scorers at 23 points. As a team, Arizona State (10-11, 7-8) edged Washington State 17-15 in assists and turned the ball over 11 times to the Cougs’ 16.
Washington State will try to turn the tables on Arizona State on Monday at noon.
“We’ve played them three times the last two years, and they’ve all been pretty close games,” Smith said. “...Hopefully we can play it tight again, and hopefully we can prevail.”
WASHINGTON ST. (14-12, 7-12)
Jakimovski 0-2 0-0 0, Kunc 6-9 1-1 15, Abogidi 1-2 1-2 4, Bamba 5-7 2-2 14, Williams 6-13 3-3 15, Jackson 3-11 7-7 13, Rodman 2-6 5-6 10, Rapp 1-6 0-0 3, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-3 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 19-21 74.
ARIZONA ST. (10-11, 7-8)
Graham 3-6 5-8 11, Lawrence 7-12 0-1 14, Martin 7-23 6-7 23, Verge 3-9 2-2 9, Woods 2-6 3-3 8, House 4-8 0-0 10, Osten 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-65 16-21 77.
Halftime_34-34. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 7-17 (Bamba 2-2, Kunc 2-5, Abogidi 1-2, Rapp 1-2, Rodman 1-2, Jakimovski 0-1, Williams 0-3), Arizona St. 7-25 (Martin 3-13, House 2-6, Verge 1-2, Woods 1-4). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Washington St. 38 (Jackson 9), Arizona St. 30 (Graham 12). Assists_Washington St. 15 (Williams 6), Arizona St. 17 (Verge 9). Total Fouls_Washington St. 17, Arizona St. 17.