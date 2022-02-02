No, the Washington State Cougars aren't challenging the Longhorns, the Aggies and the Horned Frogs for recruiting supremacy in Texas. They're just looking for the best players they can find on short notice.
On the first day of the traditional signing period Wednesday, new WSU coach Jake Dickert announced the acquisition of nine high school players, including six from the Lone Star State, as he pushed his overall haul to 23.
But he repeated the message he'd expressed during the early signing period in December: This is his “foundational” recruiting class, as opposed to his official “first” class, and doesn't necessarily reflect his long-term priorities.
The recent emphasis on Texas, for example, has less to do with Dickert's recruiting vision than with the connections of Eric Morris, the former head coach at Incarnate Word in San Antonio who became Wazzu's offensive coordinator with the start of the calendar year.
New offensive assistants Clay McGuire and Joel Filani also have deep ties to Texas. Exploiting those connections proved an expedient for Dickert, who'd been whisked into the Cougs' interim head coaching role in October before landing the permanent job the next month.
“Our foundational areas will still be Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Hawaii,” Dickert said in a virtual news conference. “That's where we want to build this team. But it's good to have a secondary pipeline in Texas that we can tap into that finds the right people for our program. And when you're recruiting (on) the second signing day, sometimes you have to spread a bigger net than we would like to do.”
