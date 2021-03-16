Taking Washington State’s top job in 2018 “wasn’t a comfort move” for coach Kamie Ethridge.
Guiding the Cougars’ women’s basketball team has been historically difficult. When Ethridge signed on, Wazzu had qualified for only one NCAA tournament ever. Overall, the program had earned bids to five postseason events.
The Cougs had never been ranked in an Associated Press Top 25 poll. They’d posted five winning NCAA seasons, and just one since 1996.
Ethridge, now three years into her tenure, said it all makes the story of the 2020-21 Cougars that much better.
WSU was awarded its second-ever NCAA tournament berth Monday. The resurgent Cougars, who were picked by coaches and media members to finish last in a stacked Pac-12 Conference before the season, were given a No. 9 seed in the “Mercado” Region, and will face eighth-seeded South Florida at 6:30 p.m. Pacific on Sunday in the San Antonio area. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
“The fact we’ve only been to one in our history, and that one was 30 years ago — I told our team it’s a neat story. We want to become relevant in women’s basketball, we want to become a household name in women’s basketball and a top program in the country,” Ethridge said.
“And this was the first step, to get into the NCAA tournament and hopefully make some waves.”
Wazzu’s last appearance in the Big Dance came in 1991. The 11th-seeded Cougs fell to No. 6 Northwestern 82-62 in Austin, Texas.
WSU finished its pandemic-shortened season 12-11, with ranked wins against Oregon State, Arizona and UCLA, and sweeps of the Beavers, Washington and Utah. The Cougs were never an easy opponent, often taking heavily favored league foes down to the wire. They capped their year at No. 45 in the NCAA NET rankings.
A reworked roster immediately translated into a much more competitive Wazzu team than any in recent memory. Four-year pillars Borislava Hristova and Chanelle Molina had graduated, but the Cougs developed their returners well, and reloaded with notable newcomers like the Leger-Walker sisters, freshman Charlisse and senior Krystal.
Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 18.9 points per game — second in the league — and was named the Pac-12’s freshman of the year. Krystal Leger-Walker, a transfer from Northern Colorado who played in an NCAA tournament with the Bears under Ethridge in 2018, led the conference in assists with 106.
Despite the lack of preseason expectations, it quickly became clear that this Cougar squad was a different breed.
“We had a lot of doubters. Going into the Pac-12 ranked 12th, we knew what people thought of us,” Charlisse Leger-Walker said. “The first day in the gym, I said, ‘This is a team that can do something special.’ And we’ve proved that. This is just the beginning, and I think over the next couple of years you’ll definitely see a lot more like this.
“We’re excited to prove people wrong and show how much we’ve improved this year, and how good we can be.”
After defeating No. 7 Arizona on Jan. 10, the Cougars landed on the AP Top 25 poll for the first time. They started 7-1 this year, falling narrowly to No. 7 Oregon on Dec. 21.
WSU bounced back from an ensuing midseason slump, during which it dropped nine of 11 games. The Cougs won three of their last four contests to secure a spot in the bracket.
“We had to earn our way back in,” Ethridge said. “We were there, then kinda lost our footing. It’s such a statement to the players and their commitment, and their resiliency — how much they fought through to get where they are.”
WSU’s team gathered in the Rankich Room at Martin Stadium to watch its fate, and the Cougs didn’t have to wait long to start celebrating, as the Mercado Region was the first to be announced.
It wasn’t certain whether Wazzu would be selected at all. The Cougs had been a bubble team for the past several weeks.
“Just a massive, massive moment for our team and our program,” Charlisse Leger-Walker said. “There were definitely a lot of emotions throughout the day. We actually trained this morning, so I think that took everyone’s mind off it. But as far as getting ready and walking over to watch the selection show, the nerves were building up. You could tell we were anxious.”
Wazzu had gone a combined 20-41 (8-28 in Pac-12 play) in Ethridge’s first two seasons at the helm.
“Even when we were losing, I thought we were establishing a toughness and competitive environment,” Ethridge said. “We lived in that world (rebuilding the program) for two years and didn’t see results on the scoreboard. But when we added a little bit more talent and our depth got better, you saw the results of a really rock-solid foundation.
“This is a building block. We’re going up from here, and we’re going to change this tradition.”
Tickets will not be sold for the first two rounds of the tournament. Ticketing information for the following rounds will be announced at a later date. Because of the pandemic, the tourney is being contained to the San Antonio area.
WSU’s coming adversary, USF, went 18-3 and claimed an American Athletic Conference crown. The Bulls knocked off No. 6 Mississippi State in overtime on Dec. 5 for their best win.
