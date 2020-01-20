PULLMAN — Held scoreless over the final three minutes, Washington State absorbed a 65-56 loss to Arizona State on Sunday in a Pac-12 women’s basketball game at Beasley Coliseum.
Robbi Ryan and Ja’Tavia Tapley scored 20 points apiece for the Sun Devils (15-4, 5-2), while Tapley and Eboni Walker each grabbed eight rebounds.
Borislava Hristova collected 22 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (9-9, 2-4), and Bella Murekatete snagged eight rebounds.
The Cougs got outscored 23-10 in the final quarter.
“I think there are a lot of positives to pull out of today’s game,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I thought we started great and had a lot of good energy, which is exactly what we need to do.... Unfortunately we ran into a great defensive team and we struggled to score in the second half.”
ARIZONA ST. (15-4)
Tapley 7-15 6-11 20, Van Hyfte 2-4 1-2 5, Richardson 3-9 4-4 11, Russell 2-5 0-0 4, Ryan 9-17 1-1 20, Ruden 0-5 0-0 0, Walker 1-4 1-2 3, Bejedi 0-2 0-0 0, Hanson 0-2 0-0 0, Mbulito 1-2 0-0 2, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-65 13-20 65
WASHINGTON ST. (9-9)
Hristova 7-17 6-6 22, Levy 1-2 0-0 2, Motuga 0-6 2-2 2, Murekatete 3-5 0-0 6, Molina 4-15 0-0 9, Subasic 1-3 0-0 2, Nankervis 0-2 0-0 0, Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Molina 3-4 2-2 8, Sarver 2-2 0-0 5, Totals 21-56 10-10 56
Arizona St. 6 18 18 23—65
Washington St. 12 16 18 10—56
3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 2-12 (Van Hyfte 0-1, Richardson 1-4, Ryan 1-3, Ruden 0-1, Bejedi 0-2, Hanson 0-1), Washington St. 4-12 (Hristova 2-3, Motuga 0-4, Molina 1-4, Sarver 1-1). Assists_Arizona St. 9 (Walker 3), Washington St. 9 (Molina 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arizona St. 44 (Walker 5-8), Washington St. 36 (Murekatete 2-8). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 12, Washington St. 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_808.