SAN ANTONIO — The Gardner Minshew edition of Washington State football prided itself on playing fast and loose. Good thing, too, because these Cougars kept finding themselves in nerve-rattling situations.
Their swan song was no different.
But Minshew spent his final 80 seconds as a Coug cooling his heels and gleefully taking a knee, again and again. Then he leapt into the arms of offensive guard Liam Ryan, and the celebration began.
Peyton Pelluer pulled off a brilliant piece of late-game banditry and an efficient Minshew did just enough to keep his team out front as the Cougars captured an 11th win for the first time in school history Friday night, edging Iowa State 28-26 in the Alamo Bowl.
Minshew was named Most Valuable Player on offense and Pelluer won the same award on defense — fitting cappers for two seniors who guided this 2018 team every step of the way.
For the third bowl game in a row, the No. 12 Cougs found themselves butting heads with a big, fast Midwestern team that understood how to blunt the more flamboyant aspects of their Air Raid offense.
But Minshew, the magnetizing graduate-transfer quarterback who strove all season to jolt the Cougars out of old patterns, wrapped up his one-year Wazzu career with an 11-2 record and the team’s first bowl win since 2015.
And he had plenty of help.
“They do a good job mixing up their looks,” Minshew said of the Cyclones. “Most of the time they were going three deep and dropping eight. It’s kind of hard to get behind them when they’re doing that. They had a good game plan for us. Luckily our defense came up big today.”
The clincher was Minshew’s daring 20-yard fade to Dezmon Patmon’s back shoulder, which allowed the Cougars to run out the clock.
But the play of the game had come earlier in the fourth quarter, when Pelluer yanked the ball from marquee running back David Montgomery — his first fumble in hundreds of carries. Pelluer made the recovery himself, setting up Max Borghi’s 10-yard touchdown run to extend a tiny Cougar lead to 28-20.
Pelluer, the middle linebacker who over the course of six years turned himself into an iconic WSU defender, had addressed his defense heading into that fourth quarter.
“I was just telling them we’ve got 15 minutes to play as a group … and just leave it all out there,” he said. “You’ll remember this the rest of your life. This is what we work for all offseason, all season.”
One of his teammates who responded was rush specialist Willie Taylor, who stuffed Montgomery short of the goal line after a reception to foil a two-point conversion that would have tied the score with four minutes left. The touchdown had come on a quarterback sneak by Brock Purdy.
A crowd of 60,675, overwhelmingly pro-Iowa State, watched a tense, penalty-filled game at the Alamodome that the Cougars won by staying cool and making fewer mistakes.
Minshew, in other words, passed for “only” 299 yards. But he completed 35 of 49 passes, throwing for two touchdowns and scampering impressively for another.
“I really didn’t know what to expect, coming into the situation as it was,” he said of joining Washington State last spring after the death of presumed No. 1 quarterback Tyler Hilinski in January. “And, man, the family we’ve developed, these brothers of mine, it was only for a short time, but it means so much to me and I couldn’t be more appreciative.”
James Williams caught seven passes while Patmon and Borghi added six receptions apiece for the Cougars, who downplayed their vertical game and relied on patience and defense.
Montgomery rushed for 128 yards and Brock Purdy passed for 315 for the No. 25 Cyclones (8-5), who outgained Washington State 515-327 in offense but committed 10 penalties, including seven false starts against WSU’s stunting defense.
“I think the missing piece right now is in the detail,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “You want to take the next step in this program. ... It’s detail. It’s what got us tonight, really in all three phases of the game.”
The Cyclones scored on the first possession of the second half with an 8-yard Montgomery run to slice their deficit to 21-17. Then the Cyclones’ Connor Assalley kicked a 23-yard field to make it a one-point game late in the third quarter. Not much later, though, he tried a 49-yarder that bounced off the right upright.
Borghi’s fourth-period TD run, in which he bulled past standout safety Greg Eisworth for the final 3, was preceded by a Minshew rabbit trick as he scrambled out of trouble and shoveled to Tay Martin for a 20 yard gain on third-and-10.
In a tense, eventful first half, the Cougars capitalized on a Marcus Strong interception for one touchdown, pieced together a nearly six-minute drive for another and parlayed back-to-back Iowa State penalties into a third. They led 21-10 at halftime.
Strong’s interception should have been a 71-yard pick-6, but the TD was negated when officials accused him of unsportsmanlike conduct for extending the ball outward in a taunting manner for the final few yards. A new NCAA rule assesses such a penalty from the spot of the foul, so the Cougars got the ball on the 20. Minshew threw to a wide-open Renard Bell on third-and-12 for a 22-yard score.
The Cyclones were called for two targeting penalties in the second quarter, both resulting in ejections. Those helped set up an impressive 7-yard Minshew keeper for a TD and superb leaping catch by Patmon for a 9-yard score with a minute left.
Assalley drilled a 50-yard field goal for the Cyclones as time expired in the half.
Iowa St. 0 10 10 6 — 26
Washington St. 7 14 0 7 — 28
First Quarter
WST: Bell 22 pass from Minshew (Mazza kick), 6:55
Second Quarter
WST: Minshew 7 run (Mazza kick), 6:08
ISU: Purdy 9 run (Assalley kick), 4:26
WST: Patmon 9 pass from Minshew (Mazza kick), 1:02
ISU: FG Assalley 50, :00
Third Quarter
ISU: Montgomery 8 run (Assalley kick), 12:11
ISU: FG Assalley 23, 1:04
Fourth Quarter
WST: Borghi 10 run (Mazza kick), 10:24
ISU: Purdy 1 run (pass failed), 4:02
A: 60,675.
ISU WST
First downs 22 19
Rushes-yards 39-200 17-28
Passing 315 299
Comp-Att-Int 18-27-2 35-49-0
Return Yards 56 112
Punts-Avg. 3-41.33 6-40.33
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 10-63 6-65
Time of Possession 29:33 30:27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Iowa St., Montgomery 26-124, Purdy 10-46, Croney 2-16, Nwangwu 1-14. Washington St., Minshew 6-16, Borghi 5-13, J.Williams 3-11, (Team) 3-(minus 12).
PASSING: Iowa St., Purdy 18-27-2-315. Washington St., Minshew 35-49-0-299.
RECEIVING: Iowa St., Butler 9-192, Montgomery 4-55, Allen 1-28, Seonbuchner 1-18, Eaton 1-11, D.Jones 1-6, Akers 1-5. Washington St., J.Williams 7-53, Patmon 6-76, Borghi 6-22, Calvin 5-35, Winston 4-43, D.Martin 4-35, Bell 1-22, C.Jackson 1-7, T.Harris 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Iowa St., Assalley 49.