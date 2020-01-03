PULLMAN — Washington State didn’t let a sizable early deficit get out of hand. It didn’t entirely sputter in the face of its several injuries, or USC’s mass underneath, headlined by cream-of-the-crop recruits.
The Cougars’ men’s basketball team hung around despite its deficiencies, and played fundamental, disciplined defense to counteract early jitters.
But it just couldn’t get out of its own way offensively. It also couldn’t get much in the way of one guy who made the most difference — former five-star high school standout and Trojan freshman forward Onyeka Okongwu.
Okongwu guided Southern California to its early lead, then stabilized the Trojans down the stretch in their 65-56 defeat of Wazzu during both teams’ Pac-12 opener Thursday in a louder-than-usual Beasley Coliseum.
Okongwu scored 17 of his game-high 27 points in the second half and finished with 12 rebounds as the Trojans (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12) pulled away, getting help from a porous WSU offense.
“It’s the kinda thing you can’t scout against,” Cougar coach Kyle Smith said of Okongwu, an NBA draft lottery prospect out of Chino Hills, Calif. “He’s just really good. ... He’s got good poise out there. I think Jeff (Pollard) would’ve been our best answer.”
Pollard, WSU’s dependable senior post, was sidelined for all but the final two minutes of the game after he took a hard fall face-first about five minutes into the first half. He suffered a cheek-bone injury. Key guards Marvin Cannon and Jaylen Shead also sat with injuries.
“We had to make some adjustments on the fly,” Smith said.
The Cougars were spearheaded by Isaac Bonton’s 18 points on 7-of-26 shooting — the most attempts by a Coug in several years. WSU didn’t have enough offense to make a complete comeback after snipping USC’s advantage to one possession a few times in the second, when it was sparked by offensive boards (20), takeaways and quick transition buckets.
Standout sophomore forward CJ Elleby had nine points on 3-of-22 from the field, and added 10 boards. The only stable contributor in the hasty-shooting offense, which heaved up 34 more shots than USC, was backup post Tony Miller, who chipped in 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting.
“We defended well, we turned them over 20 times, we fought on the offensive glass,” Smith said. “The obvious elephant in the room — you can’t expect to win and shoot the way we did.
“We gotta be a little more patient. I thought our guys were anxious.”
WSU (9-5, 0-1) shot 27.8 percent, a season-low mark. It endured a few inopportune droughts, when USC stirred and incessantly fed Okongwu and his lengthy, 6-foot-9 frame down low.
The Cougs’ brightest moment came with around eight minutes left, when Jervae Robinson gathered a loose ball and flew down the lane for a layin, then did the same right after, but this time fed Elleby for a breakaway slam, igniting the crowd and pulling WSU to 50-47 before a four-minute lull did the Cougs in.
“We crawled back,” Smith said. “I don’t think we hung our heads. They’re just good.”
The undersized Cougars went down by as many as 13 before the midway point of the first half. USC, one of the league’s biggest teams, controlled the glass, continuously procured fouls down low and made mincemeat of WSU’s frontcourt defense.
But it didn’t last forever. WSU was resilient and made it a game after it looked far from it.
Okongwu poured in a quick eight points and the Trojans shot out of the chutes, opening up — and making it look easy — a 20-7 advantage. During USC’s game-opening spurt, the Cougs scrambled badly on offense, thanks in part to USC’s physical lineup.
“We took a big shot from SC early,” said Smith, who’s emphasized the importance of post play in the hulking conference. “We can be big; we gotta play big.”
Wazzu didn’t get above the 30-percent mark from the floor until late in the second half. It was shooting 2-of-17 by the time USC hit its game-high edge.
Somehow, the Cougars didn’t let the 13-point deficit get worse, and pulled within two just before intermission after a no-look feed off an offensive rebound by Noah Williams, who set up Miller for a dunk.
Miller led the surge to keep it close. The Montana transfer tallied 10 points in the first half and was a workhorse on the glass, where he collected 11 total boards.
“Might be a good time to consider starting Tony,” Smith said. “He gives us a quick, strong, athletic frontcourt guy.”
WSU got grinder efforts all around on defense to stifle the Trojans, holding them without a field goal for almost seven minutes in the later stages of the first, during which USC turned it over 11 times.
“Once we started getting our stops,” Robinson said, “we started getting going. Our offense wasn’t good tonight, but our defense kept us in the game.”
SOUTHERN CAL (12-2)
Mathews 1-7 7-9 10, Okongwu 12-14 3-4 27, Weaver 4-5 0-1 8, Rakocevic 1-6 0-0 2, Mobley 3-6 1-2 7, Adlesh 0-0 1-2 1, E.Anderson 0-0 2-2 2, Utomi 0-0 4-4 4, Sturdivant 1-5 0-0 2, Agbonkpolo 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-45 18-24 65.
WASHINGTON ST. (9-5)
Bonton 7-26 0-1 18, Robinson 1-5 2-2 4, Elleby 3-22 2-3 9, Kunc 1-6 0-0 2, Miller 7-11 1-2 15, Rodman 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Markovetskyy 0-0 1-2 1, Pollard 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-79 6-10 56.
Halftime — Southern Cal, 31-27. 3-point goals — Southern Cal 1-7 (Mathews 1-3, Agbonkpolo 0-1, Mobley 0-1, Rakocevic 0-1, Sturdivant 0-1), Washington St. 6-28 (Bonton 4-12, Rodman 1-1, Elleby 1-8, Pollard 0-1, Williams 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Kunc 0-3). Fouled out — Elleby. Rebounds — Southern Cal 40 (Okongwu 12), Washington St. 35 (Miller 11). Assists — Southern Cal 11 (Mathews 4), Washington St. 8 (Robinson 3). Total fouls — Southern Cal 17, Washington St. 19. A — 2,256 (11,671).
