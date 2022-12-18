Leach

Former Washington State coach Mike Leach leads the senior class of Cougars out of the tunnel before the Nov. 23, 2019, Apple Cup game at then-Martin Stadium. This year’s team honored the coach, who died Monday because of a heart condition, with decals on the back of their helmets and carrying a pirate flag into SoFi Stadium on Saturday for the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl in Inglewood, Calif.

 Tribune file photo

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — As the Washington State football team flooded onto the field at SoFi Stadium, led by mascot Butch T. Cougar waiving the Ol’ Crimson flag, there was another flag making its way out of the tunnel behind it.

Senior receiver Renard Bell carried a classic pirate flag, white skull and crossbones on a black background, all the way to the end zone, where he knelt down surrounded by teammates ahead of Saturday’s LA Bowl game against Fresno State.

