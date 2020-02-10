PULLMAN — Allowing Utah to shoot 58 percent in the first quarter and 52 percent for the game, the Washington State women’s basketball went down to a 78-66 defeat Sunday in a Pac-12 game at Beasley Coliseum.
Brynna Maxwell scored 22 points on 7-for-9 shooting and Daneesha Provo added 20 points on a 7-of-10 effort for the Utes (12-11, 5-7).
Ula Motuga netted 14 points and seven rebounds in her return from a two-game absence for the Cougars (11-13, 4-8), who shot 38 percent. Borislava Hristova and Johanna Muzet contributed 12 points apiece, and Cerilyn Molina doled out four assists.
“Give credit to Utah,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. They really came ready to play. They put a lot of shooters on the floor and we never really got a handle on that. We didn’t want to give them 3’s and we pretty much let them have shooting practice.”
UTAH (12-11)
Pendande 4-7 0-1 8, Torres 2-4 2-2 7, Gylten 0-4 2-2 2, Maxwell 7-9 4-4 22, Provo 7-10 5-5 20, Corbin 0-2 0-0 0, Makurat 0-0 0-0 0, Becker 2-3 0-0 4, Brosseau 1-3 3-3 6, Martin 2-6 0-0 4, Moore 2-4 1-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-52 17-19 78
WASHINGTON ST. (11-13)
Hristova 4-14 4-4 12, Levy 0-2 0-0 0, Motuga 4-11 5-6 14, Murekatete 2-5 4-6 8, Molina 1-7 0-0 3, Subasic 3-6 0-0 8, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Molina 3-6 0-0 6, Muzet 5-7 0-0 12, Sarver 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 13-16 66
Utah 22 24 18 14—78
Washington 6 19 12 29—66
3-Point Goals_Utah 7-14 (Torres 1-1, Gylten 0-1, Maxwell 4-5, Provo 1-2, Becker 0-1, Brosseau 1-2, Martin 0-1, Moore 0-1), Washington St. 7-22 (Hristova 0-5, Levy 0-1, Motuga 1-4, Molina 1-4, Subasic 2-2, Muzet 2-4, Sarver 1-2). Assists_Utah 13 (Gylten 6), Washington St. 13 (Molina 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 34 (Pendande 2-8), Washington St. 32 (Hristova 3-5). Total Fouls_Utah 12, Washington St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_757.