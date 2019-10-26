Cougs face a dangerous team with revenge in its sights

Yes, defensive coaches and players at Washington State seem to like the changes they’ve made in recent weeks. Yes, the changes led to a strong performance against Colorado.
But the caliber of competition now steepens so abruptly the Cougars are candidates for vertigo. If you gauge by the ESPN power rankings for Pac-12 teams, they’re climbing from worst to first.
On top of that, they’re moving from the amenities of home to one of the most hostile football environments in the West, there to face a team with payback on its agenda.
Suffice to say Washington State (4-3, 1-3) faces its harshest test of the season, at least to this point, when it plays No. 11 Oregon (6-1, 4-0) at 7:30 tonight (ESPN) at raucous Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
The Cougars have beaten the Ducks four consecutive times, capping that streak with a 34-20 masterpiece in 2018 after an ESPN GameDay broadcast in Pullman.
That history could boost their confidence, but it might also boost Oregon’s incentive as it pursues its goal of reaching the four-team College Football Playoff. Since losing a season opener at Auburn, the Ducks have won six straight, erasing a 14-point deficit to beat defending Pac-12 North champion Washington 35-31 last week in Seattle.
The Cougs, by contrast, still are ensconsed in a private quest for recovery, a quest that began after embarrassing back-to-back losses to UCLA and Utah prompted defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys to submit a midseason resignation.
Since then, interim DC Roc Bellantoni and his staff have simplified schemes, expedited communication and ushered a few players to new positions. For what’s it’s worth, the position changes in particular seemed effective in a rainy 41-10 win last week against Colorado that snapped a three-game losing streak.
“I think it’s been good for our defense, putting guys in different places and also putting guys in places they’re comfortable playing — in positions they’ve played their whole life,” said Skyler Thomas, who was moved from nickelback to safety. “I think it gets guys playing faster. There’s less thinking involved.”
Thomas intercepted a Colorado pass in his new/old role, the first of three WSU picks that broke a 10-quarter takeaway drought.
“I feel I see the field differently from safety,” he said. “I’ve obviously been playing it the last three or four years, so I feel like I read things faster and I see the field quicker.”
The Cougars will need to do everything more quickly in this one. Colorado ranks 76th in the ESPN power rankings, the lowest spot among the Pac-12 teams. The Ducks are No. 9, the highest.
Oregon boasts one of the most vaunted quarterbacks in the country, 6-foot-6 senior Justin Herbert, who has thrown 24 touchdown passes this year against one interception. In his 19 career starts at Autzen, the Ducks have averaged 44 points per game.
Impressive quarterbacks are nothing new for the Ducks. What many think distinguishes this UO team is its defense, which leads the league against the pass and has seen a nation-high nine players tally interceptions.
So it’s a significant test for WSU quarterback Anthony Gordon, who leads the nation in passing yards but struggled with defensive pressure in the Cougs’ most recent game against a top-flight defense, a 38-13 loss Sept. 28 at Utah.
Early in the week, Cougars coach Mike Leach poked fun at Oregon coaches’ habit of covering their mouths to avoid tipping off opponents to their play calls. Gordon plans to take the opposite tack — be demonstrative in his hand signals — at the Ducks’ famously loud venue.
“I’d rather overemphasize and make sure everybody’s on the same page than try to be subtle with it and trying to hide it,” he said.
The comment evoked memories of last year’s WSU-Oregon game at Pullman, where the GameDay-inspired din at Martin Stadium was so intense Oregon’s first five offensive plays included two botched shotgun snaps and three penalties.
Duck fans, like Duck players, might have revenge on their minds.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.