SALT LAKE CITY — Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 23 points and three of her teammates also reached double digits Friday as the Washington State women’s basketball team beat Utah 79-74 for its first win at the Huntsman Center since the 2016-17 season.
Ula Motuga and Bella Murekatete netted 16 points each and Krystal Leger-Walker added 12 points and eight assists as the Cougars improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the Pac-12.
The Cougars dominated the middle two quarters 42-30 before getting outscored 24-17 in the final period.
“I thought we did so many good things today,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I thought we handled ourselves well on the road. I don’t think we did a great job at finishing the game. What you saw was a team (Utah) get really desperate ... got really aggressive and it threw us off a bit and we went really dry (offensively).”
Andrea Torres tallied 14 points and nine rebounds for the Utes (2-5, 1-5), who won the board battle 35-30.
WASHINGTON ST. (5-1)
Motuga 6-7 3-4 16, Murekatete 7-11 2-5 16, Charlisse Leger-Walker 8-20 2-2 23, Krystal Leger-Walker 5-10 0-0 12, Teder 0-3 0-0 0, Nankervis 1-1 1-2 3, Molina 0-0 2-2 2, Sarver 2-5 0-0 5, Clarke 0-1 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-58 12-17 79
UTAH (2-5)
McFarland 0-1 0-0 0, Torres 6-7 0-0 14, Gylten 1-4 2-4 4, Martin 4-11 0-0 10, Maxwell 4-8 4-4 12, Makurat 2-6 4-5 9, Pendande 1-1 0-2 2, Becker 4-10 1-2 9, McQueen 4-6 1-1 11, Rees 1-4 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-58 13-20 74
Washington St. 30 24 18 17—79
Utah 20 18 12 24—74
3-Point Goals_Washington St. 9-22 (Motuga 1-1, Leger-Walker 5-12, Leger-Walker 2-4, Teder 0-2, Sarver 1-3), Utah 7-22 (Torres 2-2, Martin 2-5, Maxwell 0-3, Makurat 1-4, Becker 0-4, McQueen 2-3, Rees 0-1). Assists_Washington St. 17 (Leger-Walker 8), Utah 14 (Gylten 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington St. 30 (Murekatete 3-8), Utah 35 (Torres 3-9). Total Fouls_Washington St. 17, Utah 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.