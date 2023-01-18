The Cougars are primed and ready to hit the weight racks and treadmills this offseason.
Washington State announced the hiring of its new football strength and conditioning staff, headed by strength boss Ben Iannacchione, it was announced Tuesday.
Joining him on the strength staff are D’Anthony Knight, Tristan White and Jonathan Amosa while Jake Beckett returns for his second year.
“As a developmental program, we know the importance of the strength and conditioning staff and how they can add tremendous value to our program, players and their futures,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said in a news release. “I am excited to welcome all five staff members to our football family.”
Iannacchione comes to Palouse from Akron, where he spent the 2022 season as the team’s strength and conditioning coach.
The former Boise State standout also has spent time at Pitt (2021), Kansas (2020), Wyoming (2018-19), LSU (2011-15, 2016-17) and Youngstown State (2015).
Iannacchione, Knight and White are no strangers to Dickert.
Iannacchione and Dickert were a part of Craig Bohl’s staff at Wyoming during the 2018-19 seasons, when Dickert was safeties coach and defensive coordinator there. In 2019, Knight also was a part of that staff and White was an intern with the team.
“I have had an opportunity to work with Ben, D’Anthony and Tristan in my past and know they are a great fit for WSU and Pullman,” Dickert said.
Iannacchione replaces Dwain Bradshaw, who departed the program in December after three seasons with WSU.
According to a personal social media account, Bradshaw has left college coaching and is now a director at an athlete performance company, EXOS, based in Dallas.
Dickert’s strength hires come after several coaching additions in recent weeks, including offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle (Western Kentucky), defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding (Auburn) and edge coach Frank Maile (Boise State).
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.
