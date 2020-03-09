AREA COLLEGES
PULLMAN — Collin Montez's three-run home run got Washington State's baseball team going, and Kyle Manzardo finished his huge weekend with a homer as the Cougars finished a four-game sweep of the Niagara Purple Eagles 15-2 on Sunday in a nonconference contest at Bailey-Brayton Field.
It was the first sweep by Washington State (9-6) since it completed a 3-0 series win March 3-5, 2017, of Stephen F. Austin. The Cougars, who have won seven of their past eight games, are three games above .500 for the first time since that 2017 season, when they finished 24-29.
Montez finished 2-for-5 with three runs scored and five RBI. Manzardo, who has hit safely in all 15 games so far for Washington State, went 2-for-3 with two RBI and five runs scored. Justin Van De Brake also was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Jake Meyer had two hits and two RBI as the Cougars had 12 hits and also took advantage of eight walks by Niagara (5-8) pitching as well as three errors and two hit batsmen.
That was plenty of cushion for Bryce Moyle (1-0), who picked up the victory despite going just four innings in his start. He allowed seven hits and two runs, both earned, while striking ourt five.
Spencer Marcus led the Purple Eagles offensively by going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Yohn Zapata-Baez (0-1) took the loss, allowing four hits, three walks and four runs, all earned, in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out two.
Montez's one-out shot in the first put the Cougars in front. The Purple Eagles trimmed the gap by scoring single runs in the second and fourth innings, but Washington State increased its lead to 6-2 in its half of the fourth thanks to Montez's two-run single and Van De Brake's sacrifice fly.
After tallying a single run in the fifth, the Cougars got more insurance with three runs in the sixth and seventh innings, with Manzardo putting the final touches with a two-run homer in the eighth.
Washington State will host Gonzaga at home at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Niagara 010 100 000—2 7 3
WSU 300 313 32x—15 12 1
Zapata-Baez, Smyth (4), Parranto (6), Theal (7) and Zaremba; Moyle, Barlson (5), Rosenkrantz (7), Thomas (9) and Meyer. W—Moyle (1-0). L—Zapata-Baez (0-1).
TRACK AND FIELD
Turpin qualifies for nationals
Lewis-Clark State's Connor Turpin won the Snake River Canyon half-marathon with a time of 1 hour, 12 minutes, 28 seconds at Wawawaii Landing to qualify for the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships that will take place in May in Gulf Shores, Ala.
“I was flying through the first half and turned around to meet a brutal wind that I had to endure for the rest of the race,” said Turpin, a sophomore who graduated from Lewiston High School. “I powered through and qualified with about half a minute to spare. I knew this was my one shot, so I didn’t have a choice but to push through the pain.”
Coach Mike Collins complimented his athlete.
“Connor is a very tough runner,” Collins said, “physically and mentally. This race fits him perfectly and I am excited to see him perform in Alabama.”
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
UI's Klinker takes home honor
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho junior Natalie Klinker was named the Big Sky women's basketball player of the week, the conference office announced.
Klinker averaged 11.5 points and 9.5 rebounds and also had two assists, two steals and a blocked shot in two wins last week as the Vandals clinched the second seed in the Big Sky tournament that begins today.
The post had 15 points and 13 rebounds, including five on the offensive end that resulted in six second-chance points, as Idaho beat Idaho State 61-50 in the regular-season finale Friday.
The Vandals have a first-round bye and will take on the winner of the Portland State-Eastern Washington game in a quarterfinal-round matchup at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at CenturyLink Arena in Boise.
