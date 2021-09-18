Cougs can only assume USC will be revved

Since the start of the USC Trojans’ tumultuous week, their status as betting favorites against Washington State has shrunk by more than two points — to about a touchdown. Gamblers apparently think the tumult will work in the Cougars’ favor.
The Cougs are assuming the opposite — that USC will be a team on a mission.
“You set yourself up for failure if you don’t plan on them coming out with great energy,” WSU coach Nick Rolovich said this week, “and kind of a renewed sense of purpose maybe — I don’t know. You have to plan on it, in my opinion.”
Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. today at Gesa Field in Pullman as the Cougars (1-1, 0-0) open their Pac-12 schedule with a Fox vehicle against the Trojans (1-1, 0-1).
The X factors include a rainy weather forecast and the Trojans’ unpredictable emotional state.
For what it’s worth, USC coaches say they liked what they saw during practices this week, once the team had recovered its equilibrium. On Monday, the school fired seventh-year coach Clay Helton and handed the interim reins to cornerbacks coach Donte Williams.
“It just feels more upbeat,” defensive line coach Vic So’oto told reporters in Los Angeles on Wednesday. “I don’t know if it’s because of the news, and everybody getting tighter. But we’ve been running around, having fun. We’ve been in full pads two days in a row. Besides that, it’s trying to get everybody better — business as usual.”
Meanwhile, the Cougs’ psyche is hardly irrelevant here.
Helton was fired two days after a 42-28 home loss to Stanford that saw the Trojans ring up nine costly penalties for 111 yards. After that verdict but before the coaching swap, Rolovich was asked if he’d try to foster a particular type of attitude — a desire to finish off a wounded animal. After all, the previous week he’d imagined that Portland State coaches would push that type of mindset against the Cougars.
But Rolovich thought that sounded a little presumptuous for a team that had been drummed at USC last year. In a 38-13 loss, the Cougars allowed four touchdowns in an early eight-minute span and trailed by 35 points at halftime.
“Concentrating on getting better, fixing mistakes, is going to be more of the message,” Rolovich said. “I think we’re better when we just zero in.”
Some of the key figures in that rout are still around for USC, including quarterback Kedon Slovis (479 passing yards through two games), running back Vavae Malepeai (159 rushing yards) and 6-foot-5 receiver Drake London (16 catches).
“There’s good receiver skill set that those guys possess,” Rolovich said. “Drake gets a lot of tough yards for a longer, linear player. That translates to some definite competitiveness in how he plays the game. But (Tahj Washington) made a great play (last week), showed some great hands. They’ve got multiple tight ends that can get in the game. And the QB — what year is he? Is he gone yet? He’s a really good player.”
On the Coug side, Jayden de Laura is expected to get his second consecutive start, and sixth in his seven-game WSU career. The sophomore will try to avoid a repeat of last year’s game, when he threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.
He drew the No. 3 quarterback rating last week by Pro Football Focus for his 303-yard passing performance in a 44-24 victory against Portland State.
The win was a bounce-back from the Cougars’ season-opening 26-23 loss to Utah State, a result that maybe sharpens their sense of what USC is feeling.
As for the coaching change, they’ll try not to think about it.
“Coaching is a profession that is tough,” Rolovich said. “It’s a little bit of an interesting piece to the puzzle of the game. But it still comes down to us being ready to play.”
