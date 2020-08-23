Cougs can likely use the extra time

A Pac-12 ruling last week will prohibit Washington State’s men’s basketball team from playing a game before the new year.
But with two-year superstar Cougar forward CJ Elleby now officially departed for the NBA draft, and with a whole mess of hyped recruits incoming, coach Kyle Smith could probably use some extra prep time.
The second-year boss sat down earlier this month with WSU broadcaster Matt Chazanow to tease out questions concerning the Cougars’ depth chart and where the focus will lie in the forthcoming season — provided it happens in early 2021.
Signees from the Cougs’ 33rd nationally ranked 247sports.com recruiting class have begun to arrive in Pullman throughout the past month, and have spent the time exercising with each other, progressing at what Smith called “a moderate pace.”
“We’re trying to keep things as much as we did last year. Year 1, (the plan was) we’re gonna implement certain things — we’re gonna be really about defending, rebounding, taking care of the ball,” Smith said. “Our plan was to tweak some things and move forward, and try to advance in areas we weren’t as good at, but I’m like, ‘Eh, we’ve lost a lot. We probably need to kinda dial it back.’”
Wazzu will return just under 50 percent of its scoring from last season’s 16-16 outfit, which turned a number of heads en route to a sweep of Apple Cup rival Washington, an upset of a top-10 Oregon team and a Pac-12 tournament rout of Colorado.
Point guard Isaac Bonton, a 15.3 points-per-game scorer who only settled in as the season progressed, should be the guy offensively, taking up Elleby’s role as the No. 1 option. Otherwise, WSU will need to unearth some threats on that end. Smith said one priority is to nail down a set rotation among guards.
“We’re a little thin (in the
backcourt), ballhandling and shooting,” he said.
In place of graduated workhorse guard Jervae Robinson — an effective shooter and the Cougars’ best defender last year — Smith could see a combination of sophomore Seattleite grinder Noah Williams and Canadian newcomer Jefferson Koulibaly.
“Jervae really handled things defensively on the point, so that’s now gonna be I’d think Noah, guys like Noah and Jefferson should be able to handle what Jervae did.”
Denver guard TJ Bamba is preemptively slated as a combo guard. Smith noted Bamba is a “strong 208 (pounds),” and appears “physically ready” to assume a role early. Bamba is good enough on defense, and with the ball in hand, to have a significant impact.
As of now, it’d be fair to presume Australian sophomore Ryan Rapp will be the team’s No. 2 floor general. Rapp struggled with lingering injuries last year, but showed flashes — he sparked WSU late with a pair of floaters in its overtime toppling of UCLA on Jan. 4.
Smith said Rapp is up to about 188 pounds after entering the program last year at 165.
Replacing the “emotional maturity” of players like Robinson and mainstay forward Jeff Pollard will be key.
“I feel comfortable saying I think the talent is replaced, as far as with the options we have,” said Smith, adding that the focus will be on experience.
That rings especially true in the frontcourt. Vova Markovetskyy, a 7-footer who came on late last season, is preemptively slated to start at center. Smith highlighted 6-10 Efe Abogidi as a versatile big man who’ll be expected to immediately contribute.
“(Abogidi’s) probably the most ready frontcourt guy,” Smith said of the NBA Global Academy (Australia) product. “He actually had a really good summer. He was still able to train with the NBA academy. They’ve kinda been still working out. That factors in. ... He’s different than anyone we have — he’s just an elite athlete in the frontcourt. He’s ready to compete that way with Pac-12 guys.”
Four-star recruits Dishon Jackson, from California’s St. Patrick-St. Vincent High, and rangy Dominican Carlos Rosario — WSU’s No. 6 all-time recruit, who prepped at Veritas (Calif.) — both have “big ceilings,” but will probably need some time to adjust to the Division I game, and grow into their bodies. Jackson would most likely rotate down low, while Rosario projects as a wing and forward.
Tony Miller, a Montana transfer who shined often with his offensive efficiency, is expected to start at the 4.
“He just scores,” Smith said of the stout Miller. “That helped at the end of the year last year, Arizona State and Colorado. It was like, ‘Darn it, this should’ve been happening two months ago if he hadn’t had two serious ankle injuries.’”
Four-star Macedonian Andrej Jakimovski enters as the third-highest rated signee in Wazzu history, per 247sports. The 6-8 “skillful forward” has faced off against grown men overseas, and could provide an extra element to WSU’s offense — that is, if he can function like his basketball idol, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.
Jakimovski looks the part in his amateur FIBA highlights. He’s big enough to succeed in the paint, but can shoot 3s and glide downcourt while handling the ball on fast breaks.
“He’s a guy that is pretty highly thought of,” Smith said. “It’s kinda unique playing a frontcourt guy that can probably use pick and rolls, and do stuff like that. His thing will be being able to defend and the strength of this level.”
It’s pure conjecture at this point, but perhaps Jakimovski takes over Elleby’s post.
Program “anchors” playing at wing will be lengthy junior Aljaz Kunc and sophomore DJ Rodman. Kunc, who’s played 14.4 minutes per game in 60 appearances, was mostly used as a spot-up shooter, and leaned on as an underrated defender who shielded opponents off at the perimeter. Rodman materialized as another reliable option from outside.
“Those guys are important because they understand how to play a role, and the experience is valuable,” Smith said.
NOTE — During the interview, Smith brought up the growth he’s seen from Brandton Chatfield, a preferred walk-on last season out of Clarkston High School.
“Don’t let me diminish Brandton Chatfield. We redshirted him, he was young, but he’s gotten up to 240.”
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.