Of the four additions to Washington State’s football recruiting class announced Wednesday, three had tunneled their way through the NCAA transfer portal.
Significantly, the exception was a receiver — the one position you might have expected the Cougars to emphasize in scanning the portal.
Yes, they’d lost four receivers to transfer last year. In seeking replacements at that position, however, they had reasons to point their search toward the high school ranks, and they continued that process with the signing of Tsion Nunnally of Santa Rosa, Calif.
For one thing, second-year coach Nick Rolovich wants his newbies at the spot to spend some time acclimating to the rigors of college football — to observe, for example, the diligent habits of veteran slotbacks Renard Bell and Travell Harris.
For another, the Cougars relied too heavily on those two players during a 2020 season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
They need other receivers to make strides in learning the nuances of Rolovich’s run-and-shoot offense. That takes time — something woefully lacking last year as the pandemic wiped out spring drills and delayed the start of preseason workouts. The Cougs went 1-3 in the coach’s debut season.
“This system offensively — how do I want to say this? — you need reps,” Rolovich said during a Zoom news conference Wednesday. “You need to see it, you need to rep it and get comfortable with it. It’s not something you want to just throw a whole bunch of transfers at, and feel like it’s going to be good.
“That’s a position group we can improve on immensely. I don’t think it’s their fault. I think it’s the lack of reps and opportunities. I’m excited for the spring. I think they’ll find themselves in a much more comfortable place, especially in the fall but throughout the spring.”
The signing of Nunnally, who stands 6-foot-3 and has “got a chance to be really good,” Rolovich said, adds to a WSU receiver haul that includes four acquisitions from the early signing period in December, plus walk-on transfer Lincoln Victor from Rolo’s previous employer, Hawaii.
Of the other signees announced Wednesday, the most significant is graduate transfer quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, a former four-star recruit who started 32 games for Tennessee before being demoted late last season.
The 6-foot-4, 213-pounder, considered a dual threat, adds savvy to a Wazzu quarterback stable that had gone into last season with zero college experience. During his Volunteers career he passed for 6,174 yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, completing 61 percent.
“What Jarrett was looking for and the opportunity here really matched,” Rolovich said. “There was a good connection between him and (quarterbacks coach Craig Stutzmann) on the phone.”
The Cougs’ two other new transfers are cornerback Christian Jackson of Michigan State and linebacker Ben Wilson of Texas Christian.
ROLO THE FIREFIGHTER — Rolovich acknowledged he put out an electrical fire that had broken out Monday in what he calls “La Bubble,” otherwise known as the Cougars’ practice bubble.
Rolovich said freshman defensive back Henry Kimmins first noticed the fire and alerted the coach, who used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames.
“I try to tell my kids, you always have to be ready for your hero moment,” Rolovich said. “You never know when it’s going to come. I’m the son of a fireman. I think the real hero here may be Henry Kimmins. He saw something, yelled at me, and we were able to get the fire out. The fire department came and we were able to save La Bubble.”
According to Pullmanradio.com, the fire caused about $500 in damage to a junction box.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.
HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES
TSION NUNNALLY, receiver, 6-3, 195, Cardinal Newman High, Santa Rosa, Calif. ... caught 45 passes for 770 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior ... senior season postponed ... three stars by 247Sports.com, Rivals.com and ESPN ... first name pronounced “Zion.”
TRANSFERS
JARRETT GUARANTANO, quarterback, 6-4, 213, Bergen Catholic High, Lodi, N.J., University of Tennessee ... started 32 games for Volunteers ... as senior was 103-for-166 passing for 1,112 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions ... four starts out of high school ... grad transfer with one year of eligibility ... enrolled at WSU this semester.
CHRIS JACKSON, defensive back, 6-0, 200, Lassiter High, Marietta, Ga., Michigan State ... appeared in four games last season for Spartans, starting two ... three years of eligibility ... enrolled at WSU this semester.
BEN WILSON, linebacker, 6-2, 220, Sumner High, Lake Tapps, Wash., Texas Christian ... appeared in all 10 games last season for Horned Frogs ... started once in 2019.... four stars out of high school by 247Sports ... enrolled at WSU this semester.