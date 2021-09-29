Washington State could hardly have started the second half more efficiently last week. Its defense forced a turnover on the first play from scrimmage, and the offense needed just three downs to score on Jarrett Guarantano’s 26-yard strike to De’Zhaun Stribling to take a 13-7 lead.
Returning to the sideline, the quarterback pretended to flick a mote of dust off his jersey, signaling how cleanly the Cougars had played on that series.
But that was the last hurrah for the Wazzu offense Saturday in a 24-13 loss at Utah. The Cougars (1-3, 0-2) will seek a lot more big-play pop when they play California (1-3, 0-1) in a conference game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network) in Berkeley, Calif. The Bears are favored by 7½ points.
“I thought we did a good exercise today, watching the (Utah) game as a whole offense,” WSU coach Nick Rolovich said Monday. “I think it was time to be real honest with everyone because I think there were plays to be made and we didn’t make them. We’ve got to look at what our guys can execute well in a game-time situation. That was the gist of our discussion.”
That Stribling touchdown in the third quarter marked the Cougars’ longest gain of the day. Of their six offensive possessions thereafter, five resulted in just one first down apiece and the other was a three-and-out. Two of them ended in interceptions.
For the game, the Cougars were sacked eight times and, partly because of that, averaged only 1.9 yards per rush. That seems an indictment of an offensive line that’s supposedly a team strength, but Rolovich implied the onus lies on the entire offense.
“We’re pretty anemic,” he said.
Also relevant to the Cougs’ big-play void were injuries that sidelined quarterback Jayden de Laura the entire game and running back Max Borghi after the first quarter.
“I just think we’re better than 13 points and 14 points the last two games,” Rolovich said, alluding to the Utah game and also a 45-14 loss to USC the previous week. “We’re just better than that. We have more talent than that.”
Portal watch
Cougars true freshman defensive lineman Xavier Young has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Young, of Tallahassee, Fla., drew plaudits during preseason camp but has yet to see action in games. He remains on the WSU roster as he mulls his options.
Redshirt deadline
Rolovich said he has no plans to redshirt four true freshmen who are making significant contributions: Stribling, edge rusher Andrew Edson, punter Nick Haberer and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa.
These decisions become more important in Week 5 because players aren’t allowed to redshirt if they’ve participated in more than four games.
Stribling and Haberer have started all season, and Edson made his first start last week. Mauigoa has become a staple on special teams and “is coming along at linebacker,” Rolovich said.
Ailing safeties
Rolovich said safety Halid Djibril is close to returning from an injury, but another player in that position group, Armauni Archie, “is going to be out for a while.”
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.