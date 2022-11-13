PULLMAN — Always a character on the mic, Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley had a message for the cameras after his team’s 28-18 victory Saturday against Arizona State at Gesa Field.
“Read the shirt,” Henley said as he sat down at the postgame press conference. “Can I say ‘Read ’em and weep?’ Does that work for this?”
Gesturing to a white shirt that read “BOWL BOUND” in all caps with a Cougar logo and the words “2022 bowl season” on top, Henley was all smiles as he took a seat next to teammate Chau Smith-Wade.
For good reason.
Henley had a game-high 10 tackles and Smith-Wade notched a key interception as the Cougars (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12 Conference) dispatched the Sun Devils (3-7, 2-5) to earn their seventh consecutive berth to a bowl game.
“It’s more important that we get to extend this season for our seniors,” said Smith-Wade, a sophomore cornerback. “I enjoy playing with them. We’re going bowling and we get a chance to continue to mark up stats and keep it going.”
Watson still on fire
Forget about the Coug Raid passing attack, WSU’s offense is turning into the Nakia Watson show.
In his second game back from an injury, the junior running back piled up a career-high 20 carries, rushing for 116 yards and three touchdowns.
On his first score, Watson took a direct snap and powered in from two yards out for a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. He also carried defenders into the end zone on his third touchdown, also a 2-yarder, that helped stretch the lead to 28-0 before halftime.
“Let’s remember, Nakia is probably 75 percent out there gutting it out,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “He’s given us a spark the last two games; I think it’s really easy to see. He’s getting tough, hard, physical yards and I think that’s a sign of a good back.”
A tale of two halves
“Night and day,” “a tale of two halves,” “Jekyll and Hyde” — pick any such cliche phrase and it could be used to describe the difference between the first and second halves for WSU and ASU.
In the first half, WSU scored all 28 of its points, totaled 291 yards of offense, held ASU to 61 yards, forced the Sun Devils into a quarterback switch and dominated in all three facets of the game.
But at halftime, most of WSU’s student section left the game for good and, apparently, so did the Cougars’ will to close it out.
In the second half, ASU outscored WSU 18-0, the Cougs had just 65 total yards and the Sun Devils’ offense got rolling.
ASU went for a 2-point conversion after all three of its touchdowns and failed each time — otherwise it could’ve been a one-score game.
“I think the biggest thing (is) we need to be a little bit more mature to handle leads,” Dickert said. “This is the second time or so, Colorado State comes to mind, where we got a big lead, we did what we needed to do and we didn’t come out and finish the game.
“It’s competitive maturity. It’s things we’re working on. … so there’s a lot to work on, but at the end of the day we won it, we won it ugly, and that’s the prettiest win you’ll ever have.”
Quarterback look-in
ASU made a switch at quarterback from Bourguet to Emory Jones in the first half and the junior provided a bit of a spark.
Jones, who was the team’s starter for the first five games of the season, went 15-of-23 passing for 186 yards and two scores. Bourguet was just 3-of-10 for 26 yards and an interception.
For WSU, Cam Ward went 22-of-37 for 219 yards and one score.
Of note
ASU unexpectedly played without the Pac-12’s leading tackler, linebacker Kyle Soelle, who missed the game with an upper body injury that was announced just before kickoff. … WSU right guard Ma’ake Fifita was carted off the field after suffering a lower-body injury early in the third quarter. … WSU now has qualified for a bowl game every season since 2015, not including the shortened COVID-19 season in 2020. … WSU punter Nick Haberer pinned a career-high three punts inside the 20-yard line, including one to the ASU 5, and also booted a punt from the back of his own end zone past the 50-yard line.
Arizona St. 0 0 6 12 — 18Washington St. 13 15 0 0 — 28
First Quarter
WSU: Watson 2 run (Janikowski kick), 6:31.
WSU: Smithson 2 pass from C.Ward (kick failed), 3:59.
Second Quarter
WSU: Watson 5 run (Smithson pass from C.Ward), 7:43.
WSU: Watson 2 run (Janikowski kick), :03.
Third Quarter
ASU: Conyers 47 pass from Jones (pass failed), :51.
Fourth Quarter
ASU: Valladay 1 run (pass failed), 4:10.
ASU: Badger 9 pass from Jones (pass failed), :57.
A: 24,039.
ASU WSU
First downs 18 20
Total Net Yards 333 356
Rushes-yards 34-121 35-137
Passing 212 219
Punt Returns 2-4 5-32
Kickoff Returns 3-58 1-20
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-28
Comp-Att-Int 18-33-1 22-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-41 3-27
Punts 7-48.143 6-40.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 6-45 4-30
Time of Possession 33:16 26:44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Arizona St., Valladay 21-134, Ngata 6-17, Badger 1-5, Jones 5-(minus 10), T.Bourguet 1-(minus 25). Washington St., Watson 20-116, Jenkins 7-43, Paine 1-6, (Team) 2-(minus 2), C.Ward 5-(minus 26).
PASSING: Arizona St., Jones 15-23-0-186, T.Bourguet 3-10-1-26. Washington St., C.Ward 22-37-0-219.
RECEIVING: Arizona St., Valladay 6-55, Badger 5-48, Ca.Johnson 3-32, A.Johnson 2-14, Conyers 1-47, Sanders 1-16. Washington St., Stribling 5-64, Ollie 3-26, Ferrel 3-16, Smithson 3-10, Watson 2-42, Grover 2-27, Victor 2-22, Peters 1-11, Riviere 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Stars of the game
Running back NAKIA WATSON shined for the second straight week since returning from an injury. The junior racked up 116 rushing yards and three of WSU’s four touchdowns. He also added two catches for 42 yards. On defense, linebacker DAIYAN HENLEY had a game-high 10 tackles, including one for loss, and edge BRENNAN JACKSON tallied 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and five tackles.
Key plays
Early in the first quarter, Jackson burst off the edge untouched and uncorked a monster sack of ASU quarterback Trenton Bourguet, knocking the ball loose in the process. The Sun Devils picked up the fumble but not before a 25-yard loss all the way back to their own 1-yard line. ASU was forced to punt from its own end zone and the great field position led to WSU’s first touchdown on the next drive.
Up next
WSU (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12) hits the road for its final away game against Arizona (4-6, 2-5) at 11 a.m. Pacific this Saturday (Pac-12 Network) in Tucson, Ariz.