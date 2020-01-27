WOMEN’S HOOPS
LOS ANGELES — The first quarter went OK. Not so the second.
Mustering only six points in that period, Washington State fell 66-50 to No. 10 UCLA on Sunday in a Pac-12 women’s basketball game.
Michaela Onyenwere scored 23 points for the Bruins (18-1, 7-1) while Borislava Hristova had 14 for the Cougars (9-11, 2-6).
The score was tied 14-14 after a quarter but UCLA dominated the second period 18-6 and the third 22-13. The Cougs shot only 35 percent, including 2-of-14 from long range.
Charisma Osborne tallied 16 points for the Bruins, who won despite missing all 15 of their 3-point attempts.
“It’s just the same old thing, where you get something fixed, then all of a sudden UCLA throws a zone at us that we hadn’t seen in a while,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said.
WASHINGTON ST. (9-11)
Hristova 6-14 2-3 14, Levy 1-2 0-0 3, Motuga 2-6 1-1 5, Murekatete 3-6 1-2 7, Molina 2-16 0-0 4, Subasic 1-4 0-0 2, Nankervis 2-2 0-0 4, Molina 3-5 0-0 6, Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Muzet 1-4 0-0 3, Sarver 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 22-62 4-6 50
UCLA (18-1)
Miller 3-7 4-6 10, Onyenwere 8-18 7-8 23, Corsaro 0-2 0-0 0, Dean 4-9 2-2 10, Osborne 7-15 2-2 16, Masikewich 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Chou 2-8 0-0 4, Jefferson 0-3 0-0 0, Owens 1-4 1-2 3, Totals 25-67 16-20 66
Washington St. 14 6 13 17—50
UCLA 14 18 22 12—66
3-Point Goals_Washington St. 2-14 (Hristova 0-1, Levy 1-2, Motuga 0-1, Molina 0-6, Muzet 1-3, Sarver 0-1), UCLA 0-15 (Onyenwere 0-2, Corsaro 0-1, Osborne 0-3, Masikewich 0-1, Chou 0-4, Jefferson 0-2, Owens 0-2). Assists_Washington St. 12 (Molina 6), UCLA 13 (Miller 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington St. 41 (Molina 4-9), UCLA 42 (Miller 6-10). Total Fouls_Washington St. 16, UCLA 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,501.