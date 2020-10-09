Cougars to start football practice today

PULLMAN — Nine months after being hired as Washington State football coach, Nick Rolovich will conduct his first genuine practice today.
The Cougars announced Thursday they will practice 25 times for their rescheduled opener, starting today at Rogers Field and Martin Stadium.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of spring drills and the postponement of preseason practices. Two weeks ago, the Pac-12 reversed a decision to scrap all football for 2020, and last week the conference announced a seven-game schedule that sees WSU opening at Oregon State on Nov. 7.
The Cougars meanwhile have been conducting walk-through practices in small groups, also studying film and weight-training.
They won’t practice with shoulder pads until Sunday and won’t don full pads until Tuesday.
All WSU practices will be closed to media and the public because of concerns about the pandemic.
2020 WSU schedule
* Nov. 7: at Oregon St.
* Nov. 14: Oregon
* Nov. 21: at Stanford
* Nov. 27: Washington
* Dec. 4: at USC
* Dec. 12: California
* Dec. 18/19: TBA