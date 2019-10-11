PULLMAN — The 15th-ranked Washington State soccer team surrendered a goal with just nine minutes remaining, which proved to be the clincher as the Cougars were bested 1-0 by No. 25 Arizona on Thursday evening at WSU’s Lower Soccer Field.
Arizona (8-3, 2-2 Pac-12) got a corner kick sent into a scrum of players in the 81st minute. Wildcat defender Samantha Falasco attempted a header that lacked the punch. Instead, the ball trickled around a packed box, and Kelcey Cavarra slipped her first goal of the season through a pack of muddled Cougs.
It’s the second straight season that favored WSU (9-3, 2-2) has been upset by UA, which defeated the Cougs 2-1 on Oct. 21, 2018.
“I think the first half went both ways and the second half we were all over them,” WSU coach Todd Shulenberger said. “We had numerous chances and their goalkeeper played out of her mind. We missed a lot of opportunities.”
Wazzu got 18 shots off, seven on target, and had a season-high 12 corner kicks. Wildcat keeper Hope Hisey saved four, two of them dazzling, diving stops. UA defenders were constantly in position to suppress Coug chances at the net.
WSU’s Ella Dederick warded off three.
It was the 10th time the Cougars have allowed one or no goals, but for the second time, they were shut out by a league opponent — No. 2 Stanford topped WSU 5-0 on Oct. 3.
Arizona 0 1—1
WSU 0 0—0
Arizona — Kelcey Cavarra (Hallie Pearson, Samantha Falasco), 81st
Shots — Arizona 11, WSU 18
Saves — Arizona: Hope Hisey, 4; WSU: Ella Dederick, 3