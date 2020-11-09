Washington State offered no more clarity on the 32 football players who were declared unavailable for the Cougars’ game at Oregon State the previous night, but a school spokesman reiterated that the athletic department has seen no recent positive tests for the coronavirus.
The assertion echoed the comments Saturday of athletic director Pat Chun, who had told WSU football radio broadcasters that the department had received no positive tests last week despite Halloween festivities throughout Pullman the previous weekend.
Chun said the department had drawn only five positive results out of the approximately 4,400 tests administered since the Pac-12 announced in September it would go through with football and basketball games in 2020.
News broke before kickoff Saturday night that WSU star running back Max Borghi had remained in Pullman for unexplained reasons, and during the game it became obvious that defenders Travion Brown, Tyrese Ross and Chad Davis Jr. were also not playing.
But the number of missing Cougars turned out to be much larger.
When asked about Borghi during a Zoom news conference after the Cougars’ 38-28 win, coach Nick Rolovich said, “He’s unavailable right now. There’s 32 guys unavailable right now, and that’s kind of where we’re going to leave that until the next time. We’ll see if the list changes. We didn’t even bring a whole travel party. (If) a couple of bad things (had) happened this weekend, I’m not sure we could have lined up. These kids, they deserve every effort we could make to get them into the game, just because of how they approached it. Happy for them. I mean, they’ve been through a lot.”
Some of the 32 could be players who are exercising their option to sit out the season because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Rolovich has acknowledged there are such players, but hasn’t given names or any sense of how many there are.
Other possible explanations for the list of 32 include injuries, disciplinary suspensions and virus precautions that don’t involve positive tests. But school officials haven’t said yea or nay to any of these.
Rolovich was asked postgame if COVID-19 had played a role in the list of 32.
“Come on,” he said. “We’re celebrating a great Pac-12 win. Let’s not talk about COVID.”
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.