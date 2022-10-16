For the first time in eight meetings, Oregon State knocked off Washington State 24-10 on Saturday to end a drought dating back to 2013.

It was a victory sweet enough in Corvallis, Ore., to send orange fireworks into the black night sky, the two colors of the Beavers (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12), and hordes of fans onto the field at Reser Stadium.

