For the first time in eight meetings, Oregon State knocked off Washington State 24-10 on Saturday to end a drought dating back to 2013.
It was a victory sweet enough in Corvallis, Ore., to send orange fireworks into the black night sky, the two colors of the Beavers (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12), and hordes of fans onto the field at Reser Stadium.
For the Cougars (4-3, 1-3), it sends them into a bye week searching for a way to get their offense back on track.
“Our guys fought the whole time,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said in a radio interview. “Just could never get over the hump in this one and kinda of advance on to where we could control the game.”
Beavers get it done with variety
A backup quarterback, seven different ball carriers, a “linebacker” lining up as a wildcat quarterback — that’s the kind of smorgasbord roster the Beavers used to defeat the Cougars for the first time in almost a decade.
Oregon State ran the ball a whopping 47 times for 203 yards.
The proverbial (Beaver) dam finally broke late in the third quarter when freshman Damien Martinez got loose for a 50-yard run — the longest rush allowed by WSU this season.
That play set up a Jack Colletto 2-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter and OSU went up by two scores — a mark they’d hold for the rest of the game.
Martinez finished with 111 rushing yards to lead the deep OSU backfield.
Colletto — listed on the roster as an inside linebacker who has 14 tackles on the season — added two rushing touchdowns as a wildcat quarterback, bringing his total to six on the season.
Backup freshman quarterback Ben Gulbranson went 12-of-24 passing for 141 yards, one touchdown and one interception by WSU free safety Sam Lockett.
“I think it was one big game breaker in that third quarter,” Dickert said of his team’s run defense. “... But I thought for the most part, they really got us more with the play-action game than the run game.”
WSU offense can’t find its wheels
WSU quarterback Cam Ward threw for 345 yards, but he completed less than 50 percent of his passes and the Cougars had just 23 rushing yards for a 1.2-yard average.
The Cougars were just 35 percent on converting third downs (6-of-17) and WSU has scored just three touchdowns in its past two games combined.
One bright spot was the play of slot receiver Robert Ferrel, who had five catches for 131 yards, including 95 yards after the catch.
But it was an otherwise rough outing for the Cougar offense.
“It’s just a culmination of a bunch of things,” Dickert said. “Not being able to string real drives together and just finish drives when we got an opportunity down in the red zone (hurt).”
Back to the drawing board
The Cougars get a bye week to recuperate and prepare for No. 20 Utah, which upset No. 7 USC 43-42 earlier in the day.
It’s a much-needed break for WSU, which already has played three ranked teams in the first half of the season, had some key players get banged up in recent weeks and needs to fix its recent woes on offense.
“That’s what I told our team in the locker room: This is our chance to really have a gut check, go against some adversity,” Dickert said. “This isn’t the last opportunity we have, there’s still games out there, but it doesn’t get easier.”
Washington St. 0 3 7 0 — 10Oregon St. 7 3 7 7 — 24
First Quarter
OSU: Colletto 1 run (Sappington kick), 10:33.
Second Quarter
OSU: FG Sappington 26, 14:00.
WSU: FG Janikowski 29, 9:20.
Third Quarter
OSU: Gould 17 pass from Gulbranson (Sappington kick), 8:01.
WSU: Jenkins 9 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 4:15.
Fourth Quarter
OSU: Colletto 2 run (Sappington kick), 14:57.
A: 28,735.
WSU ORST
First downs 18 21
Total Net Yards 368 344
Rushes-yards 20-23 47-203
Passing 345 141
Punt Returns 3-32 2-8
Kickoff Returns 3-58 1-60
Interceptions Ret. 1-36 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-54-1 12-24-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 6-48 1-9
Punts 6-41.167 5-50.4
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 4-35 2-10
Time of Possession 25:05 34:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Washington St., Jenkins 6-42, Paine 3-2, C.Ward 11-(minus 21). Oregon St., Martinez 16-111, Griffin 9-30, Fenwick 7-25, Bolden 2-14, Colletto 6-14, Gulbranson 4-10, Irish 1-3, (Team) 2-(minus 4).
PASSING: Washington St., C.Ward 25-54-1-345. Oregon St., Gulbranson 12-24-1-141.
RECEIVING: Washington St., Ferrel 5-131, Smithson 4-62, Jenkins 4-30, Stribling 3-45, Ollie 2-21, Nunnally 2-18, Grover 1-11, Peters 1-11, Riviere 1-7, Victor 1-5, Paine 1-4. Oregon St., Velling 4-63, Gould 2-23, Lindsey 2-17, Harrison 1-13, Overman 1-11, Colletto 1-10, Bolden 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Oregon St., Sappington 35.
Oregon State 24, WSU 10
Stars of the game
OSU freshman running back DAMIEN MARTINEZ piled up 111 rushing yards to lead a Beavers rushing attack that had 203 on the night. Although he had only 14 total yards, JACK COLLETTO had two rushing touchdowns for OSU. WSU quarterback CAM WARD finished with 345 passing yards and one touchdown, but he completed just 46 percent of his passes and threw an interception.
Key plays
Oregon State kick returner Silas Bolden took the game’s opening kickoff 60 yards to the WSU 35-yard line. The great opening field position led to a Beavers touchdown on its first drive, a 1-yard run by Colletto. Late in the third quarter, Martinez reeled off a 50-yard run, leading to another Colletto touchdown and a two-score advantage for the Beavers.
Up next
WSU (4-3, 1-3) enters a bye week. It next hosts No. 20 Utah (5-2, 3-1) at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Gesa Field in Pullman.