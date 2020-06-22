Washington State’s men’s basketball team announced Sunday that it’s hit recruiting pay dirt yet again, signing sought-after Macedonian Andrej Jakimovski to all but cap one of the Cougars’ best-ever classes.
The 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward, who was the overall leading scorer and a consistent rebounder (18.4 points, 9.4 boards per game) at last year’s FIBA U18 European Championship B, was contemplating either seeking a scholarship in the U.S. or playing professionally at the international level.
“The allure of competing in the Conference of Champions and getting a college degree were too appealing for him,” said WSU coach Kyle Smith, who’s pulled off a top-50 national recruiting class entering his second season. “He is a highly skillful playmaker that can play four positions on the offensive end of the floor. He has been a dominant player in his age group and has international experience starting for the North Macedonian national team. He is a good student with high character who fits into our program well.”
Jakimovski, who appeared with the North Macedonia national team, had notable high-major offers from Minnesota, Boston College, Utah and Georgia Tech, but had been scouted by the Cougs for “over a year,” Smith said.
Playing on an amateur contract for Mutua Torino of the Serie A2 Basket League last year — Italy’s second division — Jakimovski averaged 28 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and three steals per outing at the Italian NextGen Under-19 competition, the most productive stat line. His well-rounded nature is an ideal fit in Smith’s scheme.
Jakimovski has played for the Macedonian junior squads at the FIBA U16 and U18, and he also got some minutes with the senior national team earlier this year during the FIBA European Championship qualifiers — a “rarity for a teenager,” according to ESPN.
“Since I was a kid, my dream was to play basketball in the U.S., the country that has the best basketball players and coaches,” Jakimovski told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, who first reported the news. “I believe that Washington State will help me achieve my childhood dream of becoming a great basketball player. They’re offering me the opportunity to build myself as a person, athlete and student.”
Givony, a European hoops expert, considers Jakimovski among one of the year’s best international recruits to travel overseas to play collegiately.
The 19-year-old said he had offers to play professionally with some “other Italian and European teams, but I truly believe that the best option for me is to join the Cougs.
“I am determined to work harder than ever and help my new team reach new heights.”
Jakimovski is one of four international recruits for Smith, joining Nigerian post Efe Abogidi, Canadian slasher Jefferson Koulibaly and the efficient Carlos Rosario, from the Dominican Republic. He’s perhaps the most experienced of the new signees — considering he played against grown men — and should vie for time right away.
He said his preferred position is shooting guard because he enjoys controlling the ball and creating assist opportunities. He’s long enough to provide an immediate rebounding boost, a key statistical area for Smith and his staff.
“I believe I can bring new energy to the team, and I’m highly motivated to help the team improve their winning record,” he told ESPN. “... I’d like to be recognized by my play, not for my words.”
Per multiple reports, the NCAA is apparently considering allowing college teams an additional scholarship because the NBA draft has pushed back its early entrant withdrawal deadline to October. So if CJ Elleby, who’s testing the professional waters, elects to return, Wazzu would have its roster completed.
