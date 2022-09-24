Cougars presented with another challenge

August Frank/TribuneWashington State defensive end Ron Stone Jr., center, tackles Colorado State running back Avery Morrow during a Sept. 17 nonconference game at Gesa Field.

 August Frank

PULLMAN — For the first time since before the pandemic, Washington State’s Gesa Field will have the feel of a max-capacity crowd hosting a big-time college football opponent.

The Cougars (3-0) will try to generate their second upset of the season against a ranked foe when they face No. 15 Oregon (2-1) at 1 p.m. today (Fox) to open Pac-12 Conference play.

