PULLMAN — It took less than a minute for the Washington State soccer team to net a goal, and once it did, the Cougars didn’t let up.
They scored consistently throughout the first half en route to a 6-3 drubbing of James Madison on Sunday at the Lower Soccer Field.
At the half, WSU (3-0-0) had already netted six. Makamae Gomera-Stevens booted her first goal of the season only 21 seconds in, after swiping a clearance and striking it with a left from 20 yards out.
Averie Collins assisted on a MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson blast nine minutes later before logging two of her own. Collins capitalized on a corner in the 15th, then added another from the midfield only seven minutes later.
Shayna Whieldon chipped in a penalty kick to make it 5-0 before JMU’s first goal, but the Dukes scored an own goal right before the half to put it well out of reach.
Brianna Alger had an assist, her fourth, which is on pace to tie now-graduated Maddy Haro’s record mark set last season.
Wazzu’s six first-half goals were its most in a half in 17 years.
The Cougars play at Gonzaga on Thursday at 7 p.m.
James Maidson 1 2—3
Washington State 6 0—6
WSU — Makamae Gomera-Stevens, 1st.
WSU — MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson (Averie Collins, Elyse Bennett), 10th.
WSU — A. Collins (Brianna Alger), 15th.
WSU — A. Collins (Morgan Weaver, M. Frimpong-Ellertson), 22nd.
WSU — Shayna Whieldon (PK), 25th.
JMU — Haley Crawford, 32nd.
WSU — Own goal, 42nd.
JMU — Iris Rabot (PK), 55th.
JMU — Ginger Deel (H. Crawford), 60th.
Shots — WSU 22, JMU 10.
Saves — WSU: Ella Dederick 1, Rachel Johnson 2; JMU: Hannah McShea 4, Alexandra Blom 1.
FOOTBALLMayville State 47, L-C Valley 8
MAYVILLE, N.D. — The Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers fell in their season opener to Mayville State by the score of 47-8 on Saturday.
“It was very much a first game against a very good team,” Loggers director Bob Thorson said. “We made a lot of mistakes, but there were a lot of positive things.”
Loggers quarterback Leo Gomez was 21-for-34 passing and two LCV receivers — Ramal Maad and Tyler Lohman — reeled in over 100 yards each.
“We were moving the ball quite well,” Thorson said. “Between penalties and interceptions, it made the score more lopsided than it could have been.”
LCV was paced on the ground by Ramon Organiz and CJ Fontana, who combined for 44 yards on 12 attempts.
Organiz led the defense with 10 tackles, one for loss.
Mayville State quarterback Creighton Pfau went 14-of-23 for 165 yards and four scores, while four MSU running backs combined for 134 yards.
The Loggers also gave up three pick-6s, including one that was returned 95 yards.
One of the pick-6s was on a pass by the LCV punter after a muffed punt.
LCV 0 0 8 0—8
MSU 13 20 7 7—47
MSU — Austin Urlaub 28 interception return (Joshua Portillo kick).
MSU — J. Portillo 34 pass from Creighton Pfau (kick failed).
MSU — Jacquante Pitts 6 pass from C. Pfau (J. Portillo kick).
MSU — J. Pitts 10 pass from C. Pfau (J. Portillo kick).
MSU — Ricky Flowers Jr. 100 interception return (kick failed).
MSU — Darrel Wilson 20 pass from C. Pfau (J. Portillo kick).
LCV — Hunter Pike 7 pass from Leo Gomez (Ramal Maad pass from L. Gomez).
MSU — Brandon Thomas 22 interception return (J. Portillo kick).