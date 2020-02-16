LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t a new story — Washington State’s men’s basketball team, undermanned on the road, looking stable early, undergoing a drought, then storming back but ultimately falling.
Against Southern Cal on Saturday at the Galen Center, it basically was the same somber road story. WSU, without injured guard Isaac Bonton, lost its flow on offense, missed 22 consecutive 3-pointers and dropped a 70-51 decision to the Pac-12 rival Trojans, which knocked the Cougars to 0-6 in league away games.
“Whew, that’s bad. Oh my goodness,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said on the Cougars’ radio network when told of his team’s 3-point stats. “We were guarding too, for a good chunk. Gosh, that was depressing.
“It’s hard to compete, doing that.”
Wazzu (14-12, 5-7 Pac-12) shot 28.6 percent from the floor, and 4-of-28 from distance. Between the last few minutes of the first half and the final couple of the second, the Cougs failed to net a 3, but not for a lack of trying.
They were led by CJ Elleby, who had 22 points, 13 rebounds and five steals. Noah Williams tacked on 10 points, three assists and four boards.
USC (19-7, 8-5), which was equally inept offensively for much of the game, awoke in the final 10 minutes, and proceeded to shoot 54 percent in the second half, pulling away down the stretch.
After going down 20 at the 14-minute mark, WSU — like it’d done in road losses to Cal and Utah — kindled, and assembled a 12-2 run to trim it to 10 when Elleby drew a foul on a hard drive and made his free throws.
But also like they’d done in Berkeley and Salt Lake City, the Cougars couldn’t sustain their rhythm. They missed three consecutive 3s, and just like that, the Trojans started putting it together. USC stretched the advantage back out to 20 three minutes later.
Daniel Utomi, who usually scores seven points per game, had 23 for USC, which was without five-star freshman forward Onyeka Okongwu because of injury. Ethan Anderson contributed 12 and Elijah Weaver 11.
WSU hit its first three shots to jump out to an 8-0 lead, but it soon became clear Bonton’s absence would play a part in jumbling the offense. Bonton, who’s become a steady floor general, appeared to injure his left leg in overtime of WSU’s loss to UCLA on Thursday. Smith said he’s uncertain of Bonton’s status.
“We’ll have to regroup; it was tough not having Isaac,” Smith said. “We couldn’t score. We just kinda broke. ... I hate to admit it, but we were kinda hanging our heads. We gotta be tougher than that.”
WSU next plays Cal at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Beasley Coliseum.
WASHINGTON ST. (14-12, 5-7)
Elleby 7-18 6-8 22, Miller 1-4 3-4 6, Pollard 1-4 0-0 2, Robinson 1-7 0-0 3, Williams 4-13 2-2 10, Cannon 2-4 0-0 4, Rapp 2-6 0-0 4, Kunc 0-2 0-0 0, Henson 0-4 0-2 0, Markovetskyy 0-1 0-0 0, Rodman 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 18-63 11-18 51.
SOUTHERN CAL (19-7, 8-5)
Mobley 4-8 1-2 9, Rakocevic 3-11 0-0 6, E.Anderson 5-9 0-0 12, Mathews 3-7 1-3 7, Utomi 8-15 2-2 23, Weaver 4-5 1-3 11, Agbonkpolo 1-5 0-0 2, Adlesh 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, London 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 28-62 5-11 70.
Halftime — Southern Cal 30-21. 3-Point Goals — Washington St. 4-28 (Elleby 2-8, Miller 1-2, Robinson 1-5, Cannon 0-1, Kunc 0-2, Pollard 0-2, Rapp 0-2, Williams 0-2, Henson 0-4), Southern Cal 9-18 (Utomi 5-10, E.Anderson 2-2, Weaver 2-2, Agbonkpolo 0-1, Mathews 0-1, Mobley 0-1, Rakocevic 0-1). Fouled Out — Rakocevic. Rebounds — Washington St. 37 (Elleby 13), Southern Cal 41 (Mobley 11). Assists — Washington St. 6 (Williams 3), Southern Cal 15 (E.Anderson 5). Total Fouls — Washington St. 16, Southern Cal 17. A — 4,057 (10,258).