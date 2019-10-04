HONOLULU — A prep quarterback prospect in Honolulu has committed orally to the Washington State football program.
Jayden de Laura, 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, is a three-star prospect as a senior at St. Louis High, alma mater of former WSU quarterback Jason Gesser. He announced his commitment Wednesday.
According to 247Sports, de Laura also received offers from Brigham Young, Hawaii, San Diego State and Western Kentucky.
Cougars coach Mike Leach tries to sign one quarterback each year. He will lose three senior quarterbacks this year but still will have Camm Cooper and Gunner Cruz.