Cougars focus on portal during traditional signing period

Coaching departures and player transfers, most of which started before the season ended, didn’t stop Washington State from piling up 22 signees on the NCAA’s early signing day Dec. 21.
So coach Jake Dickert and the Cougars didn’t have much to worry about when traditional signing day came around Wednesday, signing just one player — defensive lineman Rocky Shields of Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo.
In the weeks leading up to this day, the Cougars also added six transfer players through the portal for a total of seven newbies during the traditional period.
Those guys are Christy Nkanu (OL, Southern Utah); Kyle Williams (WR, UNLV); Josh Kelly (WR, Fresno State); Isaiah Williams (WR, San Jose State); Ahmad McCullough (LB, Maryland) and Isaiah Paul (LB, Incarnate Word).
Dickert and Co.’s focus primarily was on three position groups: offensive line, receiver and linebacker, which made up the six transfer players.
The Cougars last season often struggled to get the deep passing game going and give quarterback Cam Ward adequate time in the pocket, both of which could benefit from a boost at the offensive line.
Nkanu, a sixth-year senior who started four positions on the line for the Thunderbirds, adds depth and experience at the position group.
“The growth of that position is paramount to our offensive success,” Dickert said recently. “And we want to build this thing at the line of scrimmage. So Christy being added to that adds a big broad base.
“It’s going to be again one of our most competitive groups in the spring.”
WSU’s trio of receiver transfers bring “all different kinds of personalities and skill sets” and could help offset the losses of outgoing transfers De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie — Ward’s top two targets on the outside last season.
“We need to get faster (at wideout), we needed to get more explosive,” Dickert said.
The coach also raved about McCullough, who has high-level speed and range for a linebacker and brings in five years of Power-Five experience with the Terrapins.
The lone high school signee, Shields, might have the coolest name of the bunch and will help bolster the defensive line. He was named an Class 5A All-Colorado first-team player by The Denver Post in the fall.