Cougars focus on portal during traditional signing period

Coaching departures and player transfers, most of which started before the season ended, didn’t stop Washington State from piling up 22 signees on the NCAA’s early signing day Dec. 21.

So coach Jake Dickert and the Cougars didn’t have much to worry about when traditional signing day came around Wednesday, signing just one player — defensive lineman Rocky Shields of Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo.

