The Washington State Cougars returned to a semblance of normal routine Wednesday, staging their first genuine football practice since learning last week they’d been hit with an outbreak of the coronavirus that would shut down two games on their schedule.
In a light practice structured like one of the Cougars’ typical Monday sessions, coaches began introducing game-plan material on USC, which Wazzu (1-1) will play Dec. 4 (6 p.m., FS1) in Los Angeles.
“It was good to get back on the field,” first-year WSU coach Nick Rolovich said. “I know that was a little bit of normalcy for them. Good energy out there.”
It was the Cougs’ first contact work since learning Friday that their number of available players had fallen below the Pac-12 standard of 53 for the season. Rolovich said the team wanted to make sure its virus outbreak had been contained before resuming practice.
Speaking on a virtual news conference, Rolovich described the attitude as, “Let’s not put anybody else at risk. Let’s get a handle on where we’re at with this thing. So we weren’t going to really start until we got a good idea how far this had gone. The kids have been dynamite about it.”
School athletic director Pat Chun said Friday nine players had been placed in COVID-19 protocol last week. On a WSU radio show Tuesday, he updated that number to 12, but didn’t distinguish between football players and members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams, who also have been given virus tests in recent months.
Because the Cougs had fallen below the player threshold, the Pac-12 canceled their game at Stanford scheduled for this past Saturday and placed in limbo their home contest vs. Washington that was set for Friday in Pullman.
There’s still a modest chance the Apple Cup against UW will be rescheduled, but the decision to postpone was nonetheless a blow to WSU players.
“It hurts them as much as anybody,” Rolovich said. “It’s something we’ve talked about, looked forward to. Even just being part of a great rivalry — obviously we want to win it, but just being involved in one of the games I think is history.
“I don’t think they have a lot of fun sitting at home. I think this is a group that likes to be out there playing and competing. I think they like the brand of football (they’re playing). Obviously we wanted to win (against) Oregon, but just the mindset of playing has taken hold in this group.”
The Cougars’ practice was their first this season in their indoor practice bubble, whose artificial turf recently had been replaced for the first time in the building’s 18-year history. The installation project, originally scheduled for earlier this year but delayed by the pandemic, had prompted the Cougs to stage two practices at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow before their season opener Nov.7 at Oregon State.
“What an amazing job to get it done,” Rolovich said. “I think it makes a world of difference — you can have a complete practice in there like we did today. The administration deserves some credit. I know (events and facilities director) Shawn Deeds worked real hard to get it done.”
Rolovich said virus precautions will prevent the Cougars from gathering for Thanksgiving dinner today.
“I don’t think we’re going to have the ability to have a sit-down meal because of the situation,” he said. “They’ll get some turkey, they’ll get some stuffing — they’ll get all that. They’ll get gratitude from their coaches for what they’ve done to get us to this point. But I’m sure like most people it won’t be a traditional Thanksgiving.”
Asked about Max Borghi, who missed the Cougars’ first two games with an undisclosed injury, Rolovich said he remains hopeful the star running back will see action this season.
