Cougars, Falcons clash in duel of opposites

PHOENIX — Washington State receiver Brandon Arconado raised a thought-provoking question about playing the Air Force Falcons.
“How are you going to go there and talk smack to them?” he said. “They’re serving us in the future.”
In several ways, the Cougars are heading into unfamiliar territory when they play the No. 24 Falcons at 7:15 p.m Pacific today in the Cheez-It Bowl here at Chase Field (ESPN).
It’s the first time in school history they’ve played Air Force. It’s only the fourth time they’ve played any military academy (they’re 1-1-1 against Army). Most significantly, it’s the first time in a long while they’ve faced a triple-option offense.
If there’s a possibility of the Cougs — who, yes, have been known to do a little trash-talking — according too much respect to Air Force (10-2) than is advisable in a college football game, Falcons coach Troy Calhoun did nothing to minimize it during the pregame news conference Thursday at a hotel in Scottsdale, Ariz.
“I never cease to be amazed at what the young men and young women do at the United States Air Force Academy,” he said. “The heart, the dedication, the commitment that they’ve made to go serve ... (and) when they’re 17, 18 years old, to pick a school that’s as demanding and as rigorous as it is at the academy ... what a phenomenal job they do.”
In some ways, it would be easier to play the inmate team at Sing Sing.
Still, Wazzu’s biggest challenge presumably will be to slow down Air Force’s flexbone offense, which ranks third in the country in rushing. Since the day the Cougs allowed 256 gross rushing yards in a 59-17 win Sept. 7 against Northern Colorado of the Football Championship Subdivision in the second game of the season, it’s obvious they’re capable of being overpowered and hoodwinked in the trenches.
Now, they’re playing a team that spends most of its practice time honing it’s ability to do that. The Falcons boast three running backs with at least 730 rushing yards this season: Kadin Remsburg, Timothy Jackson and Taven Birdow.
“That’s one of the challenges of the triple-option,” WSU coach Mike Leach said Thursday, “because they’re typically well-synchronized, and you have to do the same thing — cover all the space and the personnel.”
After placing an emphasis all season on situational packages and mixing nickel and dime coverages, the Cougars now will try to play tough-guy D led by players like 6-foot-6 nose tackle Dallas Hobbs.
“Just making sure we’re staying extra low,” Hobbs said of the key to defensing the flexbone. “There’s going to be more moving parts, and we’ve got to hunker down in that middle.
“If you’re locked in on the triple-option, I feel they can get you with the little pop passes.”
The Falcons’ defense, too, will be facing unfamiliar schemes in the Cougars’ Air Raid offense.
“You look at the production — seven different receivers that have at least 500 yards worth of catches,” Calhoun said. “Trying to simulate that, you just can’t do it. Not that we haven’t tried.”
He was right about the Cougs’ 500-yard club. It consists of Max Borghi, Easop Winston Jr., Arconado, Dezmon Patmon, Renard Bell, Travell Harris and Tay Martin. And with a 606-yard passing day, quarterback Anthony Gordon will break the national record for single-season production.
When Calhoun was asked about WSU’s often porous defense, he implied it was sometimes being disadvantaged by the Cougs’ big-play offense.
“A little bit, the style of play they utilize offensively — probably they (WSU defenders) have played more snaps because of it,” he said.
But it was an awfully generous statement. The Falcons are doing nothing to invoke the Cougs’ indignation.
