Cougars extend deal with men’s hoops coach Smith

One day after Washington State extended women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge’s contract through the 2026-27 season, the school announced men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith also would stay in Pullman through the same year.
The third-year head coach agreed to a contract extension through the 2026-27 campaign, it was announced Thursday. Smith’s original six-year contract ran through 2024-25.
“The rebirth in our men’s basketball program since Kyle arrived two years ago has been remarkable,” Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said in a news release. “Kyle’s ability to attract and develop top talent has revitalized not only our men’s basketball program, but our fan base as well.
“The future of Cougar basketball is in good hands under Kyle’s leadership and we are excited he will be a Cougar for many years to come.”
Smith’s unique basketball philosophy that focuses on defense, analytics and intangibles has been a hit with fans, national media and, most importantly, the win column.
In his first year with the Cougs in 2019, Smith led WSU to its first .500-or-better season since 2011-12. He’s the first WSU coach to finish at .500 or better in his first two seasons since Tony Bennett, owner of a national championship with Virginia, was in Pullman.
Smith’s coaching style was dubbed “Nerdball” during his time at San Francisco, and called “Moneyball” in a recent story by Sports Illustrated. It has produced a 30-29 record on the Palouse thus far.
Five of those wins came last year during a 14-13 season came against NCAA tournament teams, including wins vs. UCLA, which reached the national championship game, and Oregon and Oregon State, which each made the Sweet Sixteen.
“In our first two seasons we feel we have planted the seeds for a successful basketball program,” Smith said in a release. “It is nice to know that we have been given a vote of confidence with the support from our Athletic Director, Pat Chun, our President, Kirk Schulz, and the entire Pullman Community.”
