Add another oddity to the Washington State football season. It looks like the Cougars will finish with only one home game.
The Pac-12 announced pairings for its final weekend of the conference season Sunday, and the Cougars drew a road date against Utah.
Kickoff will be 11:30 a.m. PST on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Television coverage will be by FS1.
It’s hardly a cushy draw for the Cougs (1-2), who have played only once in the last month. Their home game against California on Saturday was canceled less than two hours before kickoff because of a coronavirus issue on the Bears’ team.
Utah (2-2) is coming off a 38-21 road win against previously undefeated Colorado. The Utes’ first two games were canceled because of a virus outbreak, and they looked rusty when they finally opened with a 33-17 loss to USC on Nov. 21. But after a tight loss to Washington and another cancellation, they’ve won their last two games.
The Cougars haven’t notched a win since beating Oregon State in a season opener Nov. 7. Contests against Stanford and Washington were canceled because of a virus outbreak on the WSU team.
Pac-12 North champion Washington is scheduled to play the winner of the South, USC, in the league championship game at 5 p.m. (Fox) on Friday at Los Angeles. But it’s still not clear if the Huskies will be cleared to play after their own virus issues forced the cancellation of a game against Oregon this past week.
As originally planned when the Pac-12 announced the pandemic-delayed season, the 10 teams not involved in the title game have been paired up for five also-ran contests, at least four of which will be Saturday.
After the Cougars-Utes matchup, the slate calls for Stanford at UCLA at 5 p.m. (ESPN2), Oregon vs. Colorado at USC at 7 p.m. (FS1) and Arizona State at Oregon State at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN).
Details of the other pairing, Arizona at California, are up in the air because of virus-related restrictions in the California Bay Area.
