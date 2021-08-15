COUGARS
Play of the Day? That’s a tough call, because the scrimmage was closed to the media. But linebacker Travion Brown provided the quote of the day.
The defense “flowed like water,” he said.
From the sound of it, the offense got all wet.
“I don’t think there’s any question the defense won the day,” Washington State coach Nick Rolovich said in a Zoom news conference Saturday after the Cougars’ first preseason football scrimmage. “A lot of self-inflicted wounds offensively. That probably compounded the feeling walking off the field.”
The mock game, originally scheduled for Gesa Field, was moved to the Cougars’ indoor practice bubble because of smoke from area wildfires. That meant practice was closed to the media to minimize hazards related to the pandemic.
Transfer linebacker Ben Wilson tallied two of the defense’s six sacks, and Brown gave high grades to the defensive line.
“I’ve got to give a big shout-out to the D-line,” the junior MLB said. “Our D-line killed it today.
“Defensively, our whole unit was playing well,” he said. “We played synchronized. We played like water, flowed like water.”
Rolovich lauded plays by young edge rushers Raam Stevenson and Andrew Edson as well as freshman linebacker Francisco Mauigoa. Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, too, liked the explosiveness up front.
“We made great plays, just disruption in the backfield,” he said. “We’re almost taking the snap off the handoff.”
Offensively, the numbers were OK. Camm Cooper passed 6-for-7 and threw touchdown passes to Donovan Ollie of 70 and 7 yards. Jayden de Laura went 5-for-7 and Jarrett Guarantano 4-for-10.
But if any of those three quarterbacks is separating himself from the others, Rolovich isn’t admitting as much.
“Decision-making, I didn’t feel like they were bad,” he said. “I thought the defense rushed the passer really well, brought some real creative stuff. What was disappointing was a lack of general fire for the offense when things started going downhill.”
Not coincidentally, senior offensive tackles Liam Ryan and Abe Lucas were pulled early in practice to give more work to younger linemen.
“Those are guys that don’t let that happen,” Rolovich said of the emotional dropoff. “When those guys aren’t in the game, somebody else needs to take that role on, and you’d like it to come from the quarterback position. I think the competition is leading to a little bit of hesitation there. But we will address that and move forward.”
Transfer running back Nakia Watson rushed for 34 yards and is “an incredible addition for us,” Rolovich said. It appears that veteran backs Max Borghi and Deon McIntosh saw limited action.
For whatever reason, the offense was mistake-prone.
“A bunch of dropped balls,” Rolovich said. “One bad snap is one too many, and we had more than that.... We’ve got to clean up self-inflicted wounds offensively. It that doesn’t happen, we’ll be in trouble.”
The Cougars open the season Sept. 4 at home against Utah State.
RUSHING — Nakia Watson 3-34, Peni Naulu 4-18, Kannon Katzer 3-14, Jayden de Laura 1-13, Camm Cooper 2-12, Jarrett Guarantano 2-9, Xavier Ward 1 (-2).
PASSING — Camm Cooper 6-7-0-110, Jayden de Laura 5-7-0-38, Xavier Ward 3-7-0-24, Jarrett Guarantano 4-10-0-15, Victor Gabalis 1-3-0-5.
RECEIVING – Billy Pospisil III 4-23, Calvin Jackson Jr. 3-17, Donovan Ollie 2-77, Drake Owen 2-10, Nakia Watson 1-14, Mitchell Quinn 1-11, Kannon Katzer 1-11, Anderson Grover 1-8, Reed Shumpert 1-8, Joey Hobert 1-7, Josh Meredith 1-5, Brandon Gray 1-1.
SACKS — Ben Wilson 2, Tanner Moku, Alphonse Oywak, Raam Stevenson, Francisco Mauigoa, Justin Anderson, George Hicks III.
