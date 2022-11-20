Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura threw as many touchdown passes to his old teammates as he did to his current ones on a four-interception day for the Washington State secondary as the Cougars cruised past the Wildcats on Saturday in the desert.

WSU cornerback Derrick Langford recorded a pick-6, safety Sam Lockett snagged two interceptions and running back Nakia Watson tallied a pair of touchdowns as the Cougars rolled to a 31-20 victory in Tucson, Ariz.

