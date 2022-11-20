Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura threw as many touchdown passes to his old teammates as he did to his current ones on a four-interception day for the Washington State secondary as the Cougars cruised past the Wildcats on Saturday in the desert.
WSU cornerback Derrick Langford recorded a pick-6, safety Sam Lockett snagged two interceptions and running back Nakia Watson tallied a pair of touchdowns as the Cougars rolled to a 31-20 victory in Tucson, Ariz.
The victory guarantees WSU (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) a winning season and it enters Apple Cup week on a three-game winning streak.
For Arizona (4-7, 2-6), it likely dashed its hopes of a bowl game and sent it back to the drawing board one game after the Wildcats upset No. 9 UCLA.
“It feels great (but) we’re not satisfied yet,” Lockett said. “We still have one more big one, another one after that, but it feels amazing. It feels good to make plays.”
And that one as well, pick @Lockettlll 🤝#GoCougs | #WAZZU https://t.co/yWv3PYIePA— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 19, 2022
A swarming secondary and a quarterback meltdown
De Laura passed for 357 yards and one touchdown, but the former Cougar also made too many mistakes and got into a scuffle with a teammate.
It was a disastrous day for de Laura and the Wildcats, who trailed 31-6 in the second half after Langford’s 35-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the third quarter.
The sophomore quarterback at one point was seen apparently shouting at receiver Dorian Singer and the two got into a brief shoving match before being separated by teammates.
It was a frustrating game for de Laura against the team he helped to an Apple Cup victory in 2021, and the Cougars made him pay for every mistake.
“What a defensive performance,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “That’s been the theme a little bit the last couple weeks. I just give credit to the players.”
WSU had three interceptions in the third quarter, two by Lockett and Langford’s pick-6, and nickel Armani Marsh added a fourth interception on a tipped pass in the fourth quarter.
Get ya self one too, pick @armani_marsh 🤝#GoCougs | #WAZZU https://t.co/ruRRrWgnK0— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 19, 2022
For Langford, it was the first time the senior had touched the end zone since before college.
“I knew I had to score,” Langford said in a radio interview. “I haven’t seen the end zone since high school, so I was like ‘I gotta score this.’ Right when I caught it I knew I had to score.”
To the house with it @5Dlang 🤝#GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/Y6NHiY3Tp2— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 19, 2022
Ward plays it cool
On a day when his counterpart was having a game to forget, Ward had a quietly productive showing at quarterback for WSU.
Ward, who hasn’t thrown an interception in his past four outings, went 25-of-36 passing for 193 yards and one score and rushed for 59 yards and another touchdown.
Ward and the Cougs opened with an 11-play, 75-yard drive capped with a 4-yard flip pass to Watson for a touchdown.
.@Cameron7Ward ➡️ @nakiawatson04 for the first TD of the afternoon.#GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/IN9gzuycUN— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 19, 2022
His favorite target was senior receiver Renard Bell, who finished with seven catches for 33 yards in his first appearance since Oct. 8 but ended the game on the sideline in street clothes with another apparent injury.
Later, Ward faked a handoff to Watson and scampered 17 yards untouched for a score in the second quarter.
“It’s good to be able to get these games on the road,” Ward said. “It gives us a little confidence going into the Apple Cup.”
Defensive dominance
It wasn’t just the ball-hawking secondary showing out for the Cougar defense.
WSU limited Arizona to 2-of-11 on third down attempts and 0-of-3 on fourth downs.
The defense set the tone from the start with a big 8-yard sack by edge Quinn Roff on Arizona’s second play of the game, which led to a quick three-and-out by the Wildcats.
Arizona, which averaged 31.2 points per game coming in, didn’t score its first touchdown until the fourth quarter when it already was out of reach.
WSU’s four interceptions were its most since last year’s Nov. 26 win against Washington.
“We knew what they were going to do coming in; we knew they were a big play offense and I gotta give a lot of credit to our D-line,” Lockett said. “They were moving the pocket a lot and it’s tough to throw on the run so it kind of gave us an opportunity to go up and get the ball.”
Washington St. 7 14 10 0 — 31Arizona 0 6 0 14 — 20
First Quarter
WSU: Watson 4 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 11:31.
Second Quarter
WSU: C.Ward 17 run (Janikowski kick), 9:06.
ARIZ: FG Loop 38, 6:38.
WSU: Watson 2 run (Janikowski kick), 1:27.
ARIZ: FG Loop 47, :30.
Third Quarter
WSU: FG Janikowski 23, 4:45.
WSU: Langford 35 interception return (Janikowski kick), 4:09.
Fourth Quarter
ARIZ: De Laura 11 run (Loop kick), 10:41.
ARIZ: Singer 47 pass from De Laura (Loop kick), 1:16.
A: 40,717.
WSU ARIZ
First downs 22 19
Total Net Yards 354 441
Rushes-yards 37-161 22-84
Passing 193 357
Punt Returns 2-16 2-1
Kickoff Returns 2-50 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 4-69 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-36-0 28-46-4
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-1 2-22
Punts 4-47.0 3-47.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 3-20 5-22
Time of Possession 33:00 27:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Washington St., C.Ward 8-59, Watson 15-56, Jenkins 9-37, Paine 3-10, Team 2-(minus 3). Arizona, Wiley 7-50, Coleman 5-38, Luke 3-6, Williams 1-0, De Laura 6-(minus 10).
PASSING: Washington St., C.Ward 25-36-0-193. Arizona, De Laura 28-46-4-357.
RECEIVING: Washington St., Bell 7-33, Watson 5-30, Ollie 3-53, Stribling 3-32, Ferrel 3-24, Victor 2-17, Smithson 1-4, Mathers 1-0. Arizona, Singer 9-176, Cowing 6-37, Wiley 5-47, McLachlan 4-21, McMillan 3-75, Coleman 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Washington St., Janikowski 53.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.
WSU 31, Arizona 20
Stars of the game
WSU free safety SAM LOCKETT tallied two interceptions and cornerback DERRICK LANGFORD returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown on a four-interception day for the Cougar secondary. It was the most dominant showing for the Cougar DBs this season and it came against their former quarterback.
Key plays
As if he thought he was still wearing his old Cougar uniform, Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura lofted a pass straight into the waiting arms of Langford and the WSU senior cornerback sprinted 35 yards for a pick-6 with a parade of teammates escorting him into the end zone. That score put WSU up 31-6 in the third quarter and sent many Wildcats fans to the exits.
Up next
It’s the game Cougars have circled 365 days a year. WSU (7-4, 4-4) hosts No. 15 Washington (9-2, 6-2) in the Apple Cup on Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman. Kickoff time has not been announced.