STANFORD, Calif. — Catarina Macario had two goals and two assists Thursday night as the second-ranked Stanford Cardinal shut out No. 14 Washington State 5-0, snapping the Cougars' four-game winning streak in women's soccer.
Madison Haley and Sophia Smith each had a goal and an assist for the Cardinal (9-1-0, 2-0 Pac-12), who held a 2-0 lead at halftime and scored just 17 seconds into the second half. Naomi Girma also had a goal for Stanford.
The Cougars (8-2-0, 1-1) were outshot 26-6, including 14-1 in shots on goal.
Ella Dederick made nine saves for WSU, while Katie Meyer finished with one save for Stanford, which extended its winning streak to four.
The Cougars continue their trip with a noon start Sunday at No. 20 California.
WSU, Idaho earn awards
The Washington State and Idaho women's soccer teams earned the Team Academic Award from United Soccer Coaches, it was announced.
College Team Academic Award recipients are active members of the United Soccer Coaches College Services Program, with a composite grade-point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster for the 2018-19 academic year.
Idaho had the best GPA in the Big Sky with a 3.61, while Washington State finished with a 3.08.
VOLLEYBALL
Idaho drops four-setter
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Idaho volleyball team was able to tie its Big Sky Conference match with Montana State at 1 before the Bobcats eventually pulled away in the third game and held on in the fourth to register a 25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23 victory at Shroyer Gym.
Montana State (6-6, 2-1 Big Sky) held an 18-15 lead in the third before getting three kills by Emma Pence and taking advantage of a couple of Idaho (6-9, 2-1) errors to take a 2-1 lead. The Vandals rallied from four points down to tie the fourth at 19 but another kill from Pence and an ace from Kira Thomsen put the Bobcats back in control.
Evi Wilson had 18 kills to lead Montana State, and Pence and Thomsen added 10. Allie Lynch had 39 assists and four blocks, and Allyssa Rizzo finished with 21 digs. Kelsie White contributed six blocks.
Kennedy Warren paced Idaho with 18 kills, Paige Rupiper added 13 and Avery Housley had 10. Donnee Janzen finished with 35 assists and 13 digs, and Delaney Hopen had 14 digs. Nicole Ball finished with six blocks.
The Vandals play at 5 p.m. today at Montana.
FOOTBALLCougars get QB commit
HONOLULU — A prep quarterback prospect in Honolulu has committed orally to the Washington State football program.
Jayden de Laura, 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, is a three-star prospect as a senior at St. Louis High, alma mater of former WSU quarterback Jason Gesser. He announced his commitment Wednesday.
According to 247Sports, de Laura also received offers from Brigham Young, Hawaii, San Diego State and Western Kentucky.
Cougars coach Mike Leach tries to sign one quarterback each year. He will lose three senior quarterbacks this year but still will have Camm Cooper and Gunner Cruz.
CROSS COUNTRY
LCSC teams move up
The Lewis-Clark State men's and women's cross country teams each rose in the NAIA top 25 coaches polls, it was announced.
The Warrior men jumped a spot from No. 10 in the previous poll to No. 9. The women moved up three spots from No. 16 to No. 13. Each team finished fourth at the Master's Invitational on Saturday.
“Things are starting to come together for the teams,” coach Mike Collins said. “It is great to see that our performances last week in California were recognized by the NAIA and reflected in the polls."
LCSC hosts the Inland Empire Championships in Lewiston on Oct. 12.