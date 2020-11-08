CORVALLIS, Ore. — They started a true freshman quarterback. They lost their star running back to an apparent injury in practice. For some reason, they were without three defenders expected to play significant roles.
None of it mattered Saturday for the Washington State Cougars, who surged to a 17-point lead by the third quarter and withstood an Oregon State rally to win 38-28 in a surprisingly strong start to their pandemic-delayed season and the coaching tenure of Nick Rolovich.
Jayden de Laura, the first true freshman to start a season opener in WSU history, played with aplomb and swagger, aided by a 147-yard rushing performance by Deon McIntosh, who also was making his first start.
News had broken earlier in the day that standout running back Max Borghi had remained in Pullman and would miss the game because of what’s thought to be an injury sustained in practice.
“It feels great to know how much it mattered to those kids who played tonight,” Rolovich said. “What they’ve been through since March, and what we’ve been through with the guys having to step up, they deserve this feeling. I’m just honored to be part of this group.”
Leading by three points, the Cougars surprised the Beavers by handing the ball to motioning slotback Travell Harris, who sailed 44 yards to virtually ice the victory with 2:29 remaining.
The slow-developing Pac-12 drama took place at Reser Stadium, which was devoid of spectators because of precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Cougars, who were three-point underdogs, beat Oregon State for the seventh consecutive time in their series.
For unexplained reasons, the Cougars were without linebacker Travion Brown and safeties Tyrese Ross and Chad Davis Jr., all of whom had been expected to play prominent roles. True freshman Ayden Hector started in Ross’ place. A total of 32 players remained behind in Pullman, Rolovich said.
Washington State athletic director Pat Chun told radio broadcasters before kickoff that Cougar sports teams drew no positive coronavirus tests the past week, despite Halloween festivities throughout Pullman last weekend. He said the school has administered about 4,400 tests and received five positives since the Pac-12 restored sports competitions this fall.
The Beavers cut their deficit to three points when Jermar Jefferson bulled 23 yards for a touchdown with 2:39 left and Triston Gebbia passed to Trevon Bradford for a 2-point conversion. But Harris’ stunner came on the next play from scrimmage as the Cougar junior finished with seven catches for 107 yards and three total touchdowns.
Wazzu went up 21-7 early in the third quarter when McIntosh broke free for a 49-yard gain on a third-and-10 draw to set up a short zone-read run by de Laura.
In a dynamic and self-assured performance, the first-year quarterback was 18-for-33 passing for 227 yards, two touchdowns and one interception
“He was confident when he got off the plane,” Rolovich said. “The moment wasn’t too big for him. He loves football, he loves winning, he loves playing well. He wants to get better. And I think early in that game, you could really see the respect he had earned from the other guys on the team.”
After the Beavers’ fifth three-and-out of the evening, de Laura capped another snappy drive by lobbing 28 yards to Harris on the left edge of the end zone to make it 28-7.
The Beavers regained their equilibrium as Gebbia found tight end Luke Musgrave for 30 yards to set up a Jermar Jefferson score and make it 28-14.
Blake Mazza’s 34-yard field goal expanded the WSU lead, but the Beavers struck quickly on Jefferson’s 7-yard sweep to make it 31-20, failing then to convert a two-point conversion try.
In the first quarter, de Laura alertly capitalized on an Oregon State offsides penalty by firing for the end zone for Harris, whose 29-yard touchdown opened the scoring.
The Beavers later countered with Gebbia’s 7-yard strike to Bradford to cap a 93-yard scoring drive, but the Cougars immediately went 84 yards for a short McIntish score and a 14-7 lead with 37 seconds left in the first half.
For much of the first half, the Cougar defense was staunch. The Beavers eventually found a rhythm behind the running of Jefferson, who finished the first half with 73 yards rushing and the game with 120 yards and three scores.
Closed practices had made it difficult for reporters to track injuries, but Borghi had participated in both of the Cougars’ preseason scrimmages.
Washington St. 7 7 14 10 — 38Oregon St. 0 7 7 14 — 28
First Quarter
WSU: T.Harris 29 pass from de Laura (Mazza kick), 3:50.
Second Quarter
OSU: Bradford 7 pass from Gebbia (E.Hayes kick), 4:10.
WSU: McIntosh 3 run (Mazza kick), :37.
Third Quarter
WSU: de Laura 5 run (Mazza kick), 12:10.
WSU: T.Harris 28 pass from de Laura (Mazza kick), 8:20.
OSU: Jefferson 1 run (E.Hayes kick), 3:27.
Fourth Quarter
WSU: FG Mazza 34, 11:59.
OSU: Jefferson 7 run (run failed), 8:32.
OSU: Jefferson 15 run (Bradford pass from Gebbia), 2:39.
WSU: T.Harris 44 run (Mazza kick), 2:29.
WSU OSU
First downs 21 29
Rushes-yards 30-229 31-122
Passing 227 329
Comp-Att-Int 18-33-1 34-49-0
Return Yards 27 109
Punts-Avg. 4-42.8 6-35.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 5-44 4-45
Time of Possession 29:41 30:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Washington St., McIntosh 18-144, T.Harris 2-49, de Laura 8-43, (Team) 2-(minus 7). Oregon St., Jefferson 21-120, Colletto 2-5, Baylor 1-1, Gebbia 7-(minus 4).
PASSING: Washington St., de Laura 18-33-1-227. Oregon St., Gebbia 34-48-0-329, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING: Washington St., T.Harris 7-107, Bell 6-60, Calvin 3-48, C.Jackson 2-12. Oregon St., Bradford 7-78, K.Taylor 7-55, Flemings 5-55, Jefferson 5-50, Beason 4-32, Musgrave 3-40, Baylor 2-7, Quitoriano 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Oregon St., E.Hayes 47.
WSU 38, Oregon St. 28
Stars of the game
True freshman JAYDEN DE LAURA was 18-for-33 passing for 227 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in his college debut for the Cougars, and TRAVELL HARRIS caught seven passes for 107 yards and two scores before sewing up the win with a 44-yard scoring run. DEON McINTOSH rushed for 147 yards and a TD as the Cougs racked up 229 ground yards.
Turning point
Early in the third quarter, a hard-churning McIntosh broke free for a 49-yard gain to set up a short de Laura TD to push the Cougars’ lead to 21-7.
Up next
The Cougs play host to Oregon on Saturday. A start time has yet to be announced.