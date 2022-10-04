Cougars answered the call

When a team loses the way Washington State did to No. 12 Oregon two weeks ago, there’s going to be some grumblings.
That’s what sports fans and columnists do best after all — grumble.
When a team loses the way Washington State did to No. 12 Oregon two weeks ago, there’s going to be some grumblings.
That’s what sports fans and columnists do best after all — grumble.
So it’s only fair to also give a team praise when it does a 180 and fixes its woes. The Cougars (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) did just that in a 28-9 homecoming victory against Cal (3-2, 1-1) that replaced its previous second-half meltdown with arguably its most explosive second-half performance of the season.
“I’m proud of the team and how it responded,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “I thought with some outside noise of: ‘What would the Cougs do? How are they going to respond? Epic failure’ — big words — we knew what we needed to do. That’s what good teams do — they respond.”
Let’s compare the final two quarters in both games:
Against Oregon, the Ducks scored just 39 seconds into the third quarter in their eventual 44-41 win.
Against Cal, the Cougars scored 1:09 into the third quarter on a 17-yard pass from quarterback Cam Ward to his old Incarnate Word teammate Robert Ferrel.
Against Oregon, the Ducks scored three touchdowns in the final four minutes.
Against Cal, WSU scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away.
Against Oregon, WSU followed a pair of late Ducks touchdowns with a pick-6 and a three-and-out.
Against Cal, WSU followed a Bears score with a quick, 75-yard drive in just four plays.
That’s the kind of response a coach likes to see.
“I thought our guys were resilient, they were anxious to get back out on the field, they had tremendous energy for 60 minutes and that’s what good teams do,” Dickert said.
That “tremendous energy for 60 minutes” part is what WSU had been lacking. Even in wins against Idaho, Wisconsin and Colorado State, the Cougars had periods where it felt like they were missing that one big play, drive or turnover to kickstart a strong second-half finish.
Against the Bears, WSU had several such plays.
Just look at the offense. In the third and fourth quarters, the Cougars had plays that went for 47, 22, 32, 37, 23 and 20 yards.
The latter two were runs by running back Nakia Watson and Jaylen Jenkins. The others were pass plays by Ward and his receivers, who found some rhythm in the deep passing game.
The Cougars picked the right time to put together their most complete showing. Next up, WSU heads to Los Angeles to face No. 6 Southern California — the biggest turnaround story in the conference this season.
“We all look forward. We don’t ride the high (or lows) too much,” said veteran receiver Renard Bell, who caught the 47- and 37-yard passes from Ward. The 37-yarder was a firm play-of-the week candidate.
“We focus on the next day, focus on where we are and focus on getting better every day. That’s where we are and that’s a great thing to have as a team.”
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.