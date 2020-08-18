Cougar WR Tay Martin looks into transferring

Tay Martin, one of the Washington State football team’s prime deep threats the past three seasons, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, he confirmed Monday to Cougfan.com.
If the senior indeed leaves the Cougars, it means they’re losing their four most productive outside receivers from last year.
Martin alternated at the X position that year with Rodrick Fisher, who left the program in February. At the Z spot, Easop Winston Jr. and Dezmon Patmon have wrapped up their eligibility.
Martin has given no reason for wanting to transfer, but he may hope to quickly make a roster in one of the conferences that plans to play this fall. Wazzu and other Pac-12 schools announced last week they were shutting down sports through the end of the calendar year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Martin may also be looking to get closer to his home in Houma, La.
His best season as a Cougar was 2018, when he developed a keen rapport with then-quarterback Gardner Minshew and led WSU receivers (not counting running backs) with 69 catches for 685 yards and eight touchdowns.
He was less productive with Anthony Gordon last year, making 43 receptions for 564 yards and five scores.
Martin, 6-foot-3 and 186 pounds, impressed then-coach Mike Leach as a true freshman in 2017, making 31 catches for 366 yards and six TDs. Alluding to Martin’s disadvantaged background, Leach said, “We’ve got a lot of guys who like football, who want to play football. Tay Martin literally needs football, if you go back to where he’s from. He attacks it like that’s the case.”
Leach was less consistently pleased with Martin last season, but the receiver mounted a surge toward the end of the year.
Leach left for Mississippi State in January and was replaced by Nick Rolovich. Because of the pandemic, Rolovich has yet to stage a Cougar practice and begin installing his run-and-shoot offense. It’s similar to Leach’s Air Raid but differs in some core concepts.
If Martin leaves, the Cougs’ most experienced outside receiver will be senior Calvin Jackson, who made 26 catches in 2018 and added 10 more in what turned out to be a redshirt season last year. He also played the X in Leach’s system.
