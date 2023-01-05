Washington State’s Daiyan Henley accepted an invite to the NFL scouting combine, the senior linebacker announced Wednesday on social media.
The invitation-only event brings about 300 of the top football prospects in the nation to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for a week of drills and a chance to improve their NFL draft stock. It’ll take place Feb. 28 through March 6.
ESPN ranks Henley as the No. 91 overall prospect and No. 5 inside linebacker in this year’s draft.
Henley burst onto the national scene during his lone season with the Cougars after transferring from Nevada in 2022.
The Los Angeles native finished the season second in the Pac-12 Conference in tackles with 106 despite opting out of the team’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl game Dec. 17.
He also was tied for fifth in the conference in tackles for loss (12), tied for first in forced fumbles (three), tied for first in fumble recoveries (two) and also tallied four sacks and an interception.
The do-it-all player even caught a pass for 36 yards on a trick play on fourth down from punter Nick Haberer in the Apple Cup against Washington.
Henley’s big season came with a plethora of accolades with likely more to come. The 6-foot-2, 232-pounder was the only WSU player to make the all-conference first-team.
He also racked up honors as a finalist for the Butkus Award, which goes to the NCAA’s top traditional linebacker, and will participate in the prestigious Reese’s Senior Bowl on Feb. 4.
Last year, the Cougars had three players attend the combine in running back Max Borghi, offensive tackle Abraham Lucas and cornerback Jaylen Watson.
Lucas (Seahawks) and Watson (Chiefs) currently are on NFL rosters.