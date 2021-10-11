Cougar offense chases away multiple bugaboos in win

PULLMAN — Midway through the second half, Lincoln Victor caught a tunnel screen pass, picked up blocks from offensive linemen Liam Ryan and Jarrett Kingston, and scored from 14 yards.
Nothing could have been easier. And harder.
It was nine days into October, and this was the first time this season that Washington State had scored a fourth-quarter touchdown against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent.
Earlier, when Max Borghi had trotted untouched for a 3-yard score, it marked just the fifth Cougar touchdown of a third quarter in FBS play.
College football is never truly easy, but the Cougars on the offensive side of the ball have spent much of this season making it harder than it needs to be. And whether they admit it or not, they breathed numerous sighs of relief Saturday after producing touchdowns on their first four second-half possessions, then took a knee on their fifth to clinch a 31-24 defeat of an Oregon State team on a four-game winning streak.
It was their most joyous half of football since Nick Rolovich took charge as coach in 2020, and not simply because it occasioned the first career touchdowns for two of their most joy-exuding young players.
That would be Victor, a walk-on junior transfer who lives up to his sunny surname, and Joey Hobert, a sophomore who appeared to change the dynamics of the game with his 55-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter.
For one thing, the Cougs in the second half chased away multiple offensive bugaboos, at least for the time being.
They'd struggled with red-zone and short-yardage situations all season, up to and including back-to-back trips inside the 10-yard line that had produced no points late in the first half. But Borghi and his buddies on the O-line looked notably undaunted by those memories on his third-period score.
So did a shuffled personnel group that lined up in a bizarre goal-line formation that hoodwinked the Beavers into accepting Jayden de Laura's game-winning scoring pass to Deon McIntosh with less than six minutes left.
Another Wazzu bugaboo had been a recent lack of explosive plays. Hobert blew that out of the water, aided later by Travell Harris' 58-yard catch-and-run to set up the Victor touchdown.
Thirdly, Rolovich had thought the Cougars' play-calling had grown stale in recent games, something that quarterbacks coach Craig Stutzmann rectified in assuming that duty for this game.
The Cougs still found creative ways to harshen their task. The successive big plays of Harris and Victor were so gratifying that a freshman offensive lineman who has yet to find his way to the field this year — well, he found his way to the field. To celebrate. And draw a penalty for it.
The mistake, combined with an ensuing kickoff that bounced out of bounds and elicited another flag, allowed the Beavers to start their next series at the 50-yard line. They scored in five plays to tie things at 24.
But the Cougar offense then did something interesting. It responded in crunch time. Its 12-play, 75-yard drive, capped by the McIntosh touchdown catch, achieved the illusion for which all football teams strive.
It looked easy.
