Over the past few days, first-year Washington State coach Kyle Smith and his players have not been deprived of kudos.
“We couldn’t have made a better statement, for hopefully people getting on board,” said Smith. “I know, walking around town, I’ve gotten a few more pats on the back and stuff like that.”
He’s referencing his team’s enthusiasm-boosting visit from NBA superstar Klay Thompson last week, then its hosting of more than 10,000 people for the first time in nine years, then its capping of the weekend by its dispatching of both Oregon schools — one of those being WSU’s first top-10 triumph in 13 years.
Then, on Tuesday, standouts CJ Elleby and Isaac Bonton were highlighted in a Pac-12 preview feature, during which they were interviewed by well-known NCAA correspondent Andy Katz.
Katz tried to wrap his head around Wazzu’s unprecedented success of the week, and the program’s three-day position in the national spotlight.
He showered the two with bravos, making sure his million-person audience knew of the pair’s recent achievements: Bonton’s game (career-high 34 points, eight rebounds, eight assists) against Oregon State was the first 30-8-8 outing in the conference since at least 1997, when STATS booted up its numbers-tracking database.
Elleby’s two-game averages of 23.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and four assists earned him his first-career league player of the week award, the first one granted to a WSU underclassman since 2009. You guessed it, that was Thompson.
“It was big for the city, the town of Pullman, and it was a great atmosphere the way everybody came out,” Bonton said of Thompson’s Saturday jersey retirement, and the week as a whole. “The line (Saturday) that was outside of Beasley (Coliseum) was ridiculous, it was probably past the dorms, which is all the way down the street.”
The attaboys directed toward Smith and Co.; the buzz from attending Splash Brothers Thompson and Stephen Curry; the attention Katz paid to WSU; the award at Elleby’s doorstep; the ESPN highlight package of Wazzu’s toppling of the No. 8 Ducks — it all amounts to a kind of momentum the Cougars (12-7, 3-3 Pac-12) haven’t seen in years.
They’ll try to maintain the interest surrounding their program this week, during their road trip to the mountain schools. WSU meets No. 23 Colorado (14-4, 3-2) on Thursday, then Utah (10-7, 1-4) on Saturday.
“We’re trying to establish ourselves as a good, winning program,” Smith said.
It might start with that awareness generated at home. But it’s especially dependent on winning away from Pullman.
Wazzu sits 1-3 in true road games, including its worst one — an 88-62 rout suffered at Stanford on Jan. 11. Smith said he didn’t adequately prepare his team for its Bay Area trip. He was also in the midst of sorting out a rotation with a few important pieces sidelined.
Point guard Jaylen Shead is out indefinitely; post Tony Miller likely won’t return for about three more weeks, and the same goes for guard Marvin Cannon.
“I don’t think I gave them the right, proper perspective, and I think we’re a little more humbled after the Stanford game,” Smith said. “It’s amazing what humility can do.
“I don’t know, something clicked this last weekend. It’s hard, basketball’s tricky, it’s a chemistry sport. We’ll see if we can sustain that on the road. ... Our biggest focus is to try to get better on the road.”
It certainly helps that Smith has discerned an effective rotation “by necessity,” considering the injuries. When asked which of the analytics-minded boss’s analytics was flourishing most at this point, Smith played coy, but hinted at the personnel and his undersized team’s surprising strength on the glass.
“It was kinda like in the essence of combinations,” he said. “Never know for sure, but I’m hoping I’ve stumbled on to something.”
Bonton’s rising play from the point has played a part. Smith gave the streaky-shooting Casper College (Wyo.) transfer a “long leash” because the junior had been tearing it up in practice. But he’d struggled shooting until recently.
“Our emphasis the first five weeks of practice is always defending, rebounding and ballhandling, and he’d scored really well in that,” Smith said. “I said, ‘You’ve played hard, you earned this opportunity, but we gotta reel (the offense) in and figure it out.’ He’s been much more comfortable and much more open to everything.”
Freshman workhorse Noah Williams’ transition into a starting role has paid off with clutch plays down the stretch. So too has rookie DJ Rodman’s quick development into a contributor, spurred after Smith gave the son of Dennis Rodman a “swift kick in the rear.”
“He (would) defer, he was OK with letting older guys (take over),” Smith said. “I said, ‘No man, if you can help us, you need to.’ ... That’s why I threw him in there early against Oregon, just to see if he could do it, and then he felt good out there. It’s not his shot making, it’s just everything.”
Elleby pointed the freshmen out to Katz, too, and Katz continued to amp up resurgent WSU.
“This year is just a fresh feeling,” said Elleby. The Cougars have already surpassed last season’s win total. “(The new coaches) bring consistent energy and consistent effort in what they do, and I think that trickles down to us.”
Matching up with the mountain schools
Smith figures the Buffaloes and Utes thrive after intermission. They’re used to the altitude.
“I think it’s somewhat psychological,” Smith said. “We have a little altitude here, right? We’re like at 2,500 feet. Maybe I’ll tell our guys that we’ve been preparing for this road trip all year.
“You can’t obsess over it. Might have to play a little more depth. We’ll manage.”
The Buffs, whose best win was a nine-point toppling of Oregon on Jan. 2, boast the nation’s 20th-ranked defense and No. 66 offense (KenPom). Guard McKinley Wright IV averages 13.5 points and five assists — fourth in the league — but is third in giveaways committed. Tyler Bey, a 6-foot-7 guard, is the Pac-12 leader with 9.3 rebounds per game.
“In some regards, (Colorado is) similar to Oregon,” Smith said. “Their point-guard play (McKinley) is tremendous.”
Utah, which slipped by then-sixth-ranked Kentucky on Dec. 18 for its only notable win, has sustained bad losses to San Diego State, Oregon State and Colorado. It’s led by 6-6 forward Timmy Allen, who logs 19.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He’s the league’s scoring leader, but he’s attempted more 2s (222) and free throws (132) than anyone in the conference.
The Utes’ defense is ranked 199th, 98 spots worse than WSU’s. The Cougars’ offensive efficiency rating has climbed slowly since a porous start, and ranks 167th in the country. Wazzu’s made up for iffy shooting with its 13th-ranked turnover margin (4.7), and the mountain schools are prone to turnovers.
Coming off their biggest week in years, the Cougars will have momentum. If they were to nail down a road sweep? Well, they could have mass interest as well.
“It’s (about) handling success and knowing that we’ve poked our head a little bit above the water,” Smith said. “Let’s address what we can do. A lot of (playing on the road) is mental, you have to be mentally tough to defend on the road.”
