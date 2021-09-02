Kassidy Woods, the former Washington State football player whose awkward phone conversation with coach Nick Rolovich a year ago drew national attention, has filed a lawsuit against Rolovich and the school.
Filed in Woods’ home state of Texas, the suit alleges that Rolovich “discharged Woods from the WSU football team because of his race, association with other Black athletes, and desire to impact racial justice in the United States.”
It describes Rolovich’s acts as “racist, intentional, malicious, willful, wanton, and in gross and reckless disregard of Woods’ constitutional rights.”
At the center of the suit is a phone converation during summer 2020 between Rolovich and Woods, a WSU sophomore backup receiver at the time. Woods said he secretly recorded the call, and it soon became available online to reporters and others. In Washington state, it’s illegal to record a phone call without the consent of both parties.
In the conversation, Woods tells Rolovich he intends to exercise his option to sit out the 2020 season because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, exacerbated by the fact he has the sickle cell trait. Sitting out is within his rights, the coach says.
The exchange becomes more complicated when Rolovich asks Woods if he supports the players belonging to the Pac-12 activist group WeAreUnited, who were threatening to boycott the football season if demands about the virus, racial justice and other issues weren’t met. Woods indicates his support for the group and is told vaguely that could “be an issue as far as future stuff.”
Woods evidently took that as a threat and began saying he’d been released from the team. The school denied that assertion at the time and said athletes sitting out the season because of concerns about the pandemic must temporarily forfeit access to locker rooms and weight rooms.
The suit also asserts that WSU misled players about positive coronavirus tests among athletes during that summer.
Filed Aug. 20, the suit comes at a time when Rolovich is being criticized for refusing to say whether he intends to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in the face of Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate requiring all education workers to do so by Oct. 17. The coach repeatedly has said he’ll comply with the mandate but hasn’t specified whether he’ll get vaccinated or seek an exemption.
Woods entered the NCAA transfer portal in September 2020 and now plays for Northern Colorado.
STILL NO QB NEWS — Washington State has yet to announce its starting quarterback for its season-opening game at 8 p.m. Saturday against Utah State (Pac-12 Network) at Gesa Field in Pullman.
The race is between sophomore Jayden de Laura and grad transfer Jarrett Guarantano. Rolovich said Wednesday he probably won’t announce his decision before game day, 247Sports.com reported.
With practices closed to the media this week, there have been no reports about how quarterback reps have been distributed.
“They’re both playing real well,” offensive coordinator Brian Smith said Tuesday. “Both have gotten reps with the 1’s the last two days. Both have been very productive. Both have played at a high level. We’re hoping to have a decision on that fairly soon.”
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.