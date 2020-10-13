If good defense begins with collective self-confidence, Washington State cornerback George Hicks III is striking the right tone.
“We’re going to get stops, we’re going to cause turnovers and, to be quite frank, we’re going to shut teams down this year,” he said this week.
That has to be reassuring to Wazzu fans, who watched the program’s defensive moxie dissipate last year as the Cougars gave up 452 yards a game, putting them 111th of 130 FBS teams.
Gone was the progress made under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch from 2015 to ’17 and his successor Tracy Claeys the following year. Things got so bad in 2019 that Claeys quit after four games, the nadir coming when the Cougs allowed 50 points in 17:41 span of a ridiculous 67-63 loss to UCLA.
With the departure to Mississippi State of extremely offensive-minded coach Mike Leach and his staff, the WSU defense has a sense of starting afresh under new coach Nick Rolovich and new D coordinator Jake Dickert. The Cougars, who completed Day 4 of preseason workouts Monday evening, begin their pandemic-delayed season Nov. 7 at Oregon State. They don full pads today.
“I’m going to be straightforward about it,” Hicks said. “Last year is last year. That’s behind us. We’re setting a new standard and we’re going to shut people down.
“I’ll be playing more freely,” he said of his cornerback duties, “more like I played going back to my high-school days, going back to what I played my first under under Grinch. A lot similar concepts (to Grinch’s). It allows all of us to play freely and play fast.”
His comments came during a Zoom news conference Sunday. Because reporters are banned from practices out of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, it’s difficult to add much context to his words.
What’s known is that the Cougars are switching from a three-man front to a 4-2-5 base, and players formerly known as rush linebackers are now called edge rushers, or just edge. They will line up in a three-point stance and, in addition to targeting the quarterback, will presumably focus on stopping the run.
“Hands down in the dirt,” edge Ron Stone Jr. said. “Some keys are a little different. Overall I’m a big fan of the change and looking forward to it this season.... It’s real trench football. We’re not going to be standing up, moving outside, dropping back as much. It’s really D-line work down there.”
Among those getting time at edge is veteran tackle Will Rodgers III, according to remarks Monday by offensive tackle Abe Lucas. He said former rush LB Willie Taylor III has been especially sharp at edge.
The defense is expressing its sense of urgency with a new buzz word and hashtag, courtesy of Dickert, “Code Cougs.”
“New staff, new culture,” Stone said. “Out with the old, in with the new. Code Cougs.”
FORMER WSU RECEIVER DIES — Daniel Lilienthal, a receiver who played for the Cougars in 2014-15, died early Sunday in a motorcycle wreck in Tustin, Calif., in Orange County. He was 29.
According to MyNewsLA.com, another motorcyclist named Quintin Lilienthal also died. The wrecks were described as separate but nearly simultaneous.
Lilienthal came to WSU as a junior-college transfer and walk-on, and eventually landed a scholarship. He caught four passes for 32 yards in 2015.
Former WSU defensive lineman Ivan McLellan wrote on Twitter on Sunday, “We Lost a brother today smh, Daniel Lilienthal famously known to us as “Dan Post” lost his life in a horrific MotorCycle accident Last night Smh! Dan Post was one of the hardest workers I’ve Ever Met, earning a scholarship at WSU as a walk-on! We gone miss you bro”
“Dan Post” was a nickname bestowed by Leach to denote Lilienthal’s penchant for post routes.
