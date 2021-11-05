PULLMAN — The past nine weeks have been a whirlwind for Washington State’s football team, and the Cougs finally are getting a moment to decompress.
But there’s a consequential matchup against No. 4 Oregon on the horizon, and there are recruiting matters to tend to. So, WSU won’t be seeing a ton of downtime late in this bye week.
“I told the guys, ‘When we get out there (on the practice field), we need to work — your energy systems need that,’ ” interim Cougars coach Jake Dickert said Monday. “We can’t come out sleepy against Oregon. That’ll never work.”
WSU (5-4, 4-2 Pac-12) conducted moderate lifting drills Monday before an NCAA-mandated day off Tuesday for Election Day. Wednesday and Thursday were reserved for practice sessions, which featured dialed-back contact and extra snaps for reserve players.
“If you’re a (backup), you need to get better, sharpen your iron,” Dickert said.
Nine Cougar coaches will hit the road today to “touch on all our commitments and fill our board a little bit,” Dickert said.
During practices this week, the Cougs mostly game-planned for the Ducks and fine-tuned their fundamentals and communication with their new-look coaching staff.
“We’ll trim it down a little bit, take the contact away, especially for some of the older guys,” Dickert said. “Let’s get the looks, let’s communicate some of the adjustments and get our base schemes in.”
Dickert would like to have “90 percent of the game plan” for UO installed after Saturday’s light practice.
“So then next week is just cleaning it up – it’s second repetitions, it’s making sure, mentally, we’re really sharp on what we want to do so we can perform our best,” he said.
Because of past coronavirus-related recruiting restrictions and this season’s unusually late bye week, Dickert said, WSU’s staffers have not had a chance to take recruitment trips and scour schools for talent since being hired in early 2020.
They aren’t permitted to speak with potential high school prospects on these visits, but will evaluate players while attending games and build relationships with coaches.
“We’ll be going out really to get our first time in schools,” Dickert said.
Injury notes
Right guard Cade Beresford sustained an unspecified lower-body injury about midway through WSU’s 34-21 win Saturday against Arizona State on Saturday. He wore a walking boot on the sideline throughout the second half.
Sophomore Ma’ake Fifita replaced Beresford, a junior first-year starter who was in the midst of a string of impressive performances.
“Hopefully, with this bye week, he should be ready in a couple of weeks,” Dickert said.
Dickert said Oct. 25 that he expected free safety Halid Djibril to go through some rehab drills at practices ahead of the ASU game. Djibril started WSU’s first two games but has not played since suffering a leg injury Sept. 11 against Portland State.
Coug quarterback Jayden de Laura said that he’s looking forward to “relaxing my body, getting my mental back to where it needs to be.”
Riding high at right time
The Cougars have won four of their last five, including one of their most memorable victories in recent memory: the runaway in the desert.
Despite the shaky start to the year and the midseason coaching turnover, their goals — a postseason berth and a Pac-12 North title, perhaps – have not slipped away.
“The spirits are high and the momentum is strong,” Dickert said. “The biggest message I had to them is: ‘Great teams play themselves into meaningful November games.’
“They’re well aware of what’s ahead. Let’s take it one game at a time. Let’s win each day in this bye week.”
Rolovich files letter of appeal
Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has submitted an appeal to the university about his dismissal in October for failing to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The 34-page letter, dated Tuesday, is addressed to athletic director Patrick Chun from Rolovich’s attorney Brian Fahling.
“An appeal of this sort is usually the employee’s opportunity to restate his case and plead with his employer. But we see this appeal differently,” Fahling wrote. “This is your opportunity to take a step back, reexamine your illegal and unconstitutional conduct, and adopt a different posture toward Coach Rolovich before you and the University are forced to defend your conduct in the context of a federal court civil rights action.”
A WSU spokesman declined to comment.
Rolovich was given a notice of termination “for cause” Oct. 18 by Chun after his request for a religious exemption for a COVID-19 vaccine was denied. Rolovich technically is on paid leave at this point, according to the university; his contract allowed him 15 days to submit an appeal to Chun.
With the appeal in hand, Chun now will have 10 days to review the submission and decide if termination still is warranted. If he upholds it, Rolovich will have 15 more calendar days to appeal that determination again, this time through school president Kirk Schulz, who will make the final determination.